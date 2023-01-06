January 6, 4;30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Wet Snow Ahead, Then Rain to Warmth & Eventual Big Arctic Blast....

Read full article on original website
Related
WLFI.com
January 9, 4:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Rain to Snow, But Still Pretty Mild with Wet Next Week....Arctic Blasts with Snow Looming, However (Followed by Late February to Early March Spring Surge Like 1996)
After some fog with visibility of 1.75-5 miles this morning, we have scoured out the low clouds once again! The sun has been dimmed by high/mid clouds, but it has still been a pretty nice day with highs 39-45 (as of 4 p.m.) after lows of 21-28 this morning. After...
WLFI.com
January 9, 8:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Rain & Snow Ahead & a Big Change In the Pattern Towards Significant Cold Again with the Heaviest Snows & Icing Events of the Winter....
Highs ran 34-38 today. Lows this morning ran 23-30. 1-3" of snow fell in a band from Missouri to Illinois largely with a few isolated amounts of +4". Light snow fell briefly in our southwest & south in the viewing area, but no accumulation occurred. All accumulation was west & southwest of the viewing area.
Comments / 0