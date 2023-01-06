Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
Can You Prevent ALS?
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurological condition without an exact cause. However, genetics and environmental factors—such as viruses, exposure to toxins, and physical trauma—are believed to play a role in the disease's development. While ALS cannot be prevented, some treatments can slow the progression of the disease.
verywellhealth.com
Managing Symptoms of AFib With RVR
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is an irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to rapid heart rates and increase stroke risk. AFib with rapid ventricular rate (RVR) can cause symptoms ranging from fatigue to lightheadedness and fainting, increasing the risk of heart failure. AFib is the most common arrhythmia, affecting an...
verywellhealth.com
Can Osteoporosis Be Cured or Reversed?
The breakdown and regrowth of bone is a constant process. In children and teens, bones grow faster than they break down. For young adults, the rate at which bone growth occurs is the same as bone loss. As you age, the rate of bone growth slows, so it can't keep...
verywellhealth.com
Osteoporosis Medications: Benefits vs. Side Effects
There are many medication options to treat osteoporosis, a disease that weakens bones and makes them brittle and prone to breaking. When choosing the right medicine, several factors must be considered, including menopausal status, disease severity, and the drug's cost, risks, and delivery method—injection, oral, or intravenous (IV) infusion.
verywellhealth.com
What Is an Orofacial Pain Specialist?
An orofacial pain specialist (OFP) is a dentist specializing in diagnosing and treating conditions that cause pain in the jaw, face, head, and neck. These specialists focus on identifying causes of pain outside of the typical toothache. Orofacial pain specialists undergo additional training and must pass a board exam to be certified.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Tietze Syndrome
Tietze syndrome is a rare medical condition involving chest pain, shoulder or arm pain, and swelling. The pain typically originates in the area between two ribs and may be red or warm to the touch. Pain severity ranges from mild to severe and may interfere with daily activities. Learn about...
verywellhealth.com
What to Know About a Retropharyngeal (Lymph Node) Abscess
A retropharyngeal abscess is a swelling in the neck caused by an infection. It is most often caused by bacteria that can multiply and create a pocket of infection in the interior lymph nodes of the neck. The development of a retropharyngeal abscess is a medical emergency that can be...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Spider Angioma?
Spider angiomas (spider naevus or spider telangiectasia) are benign lesions that get their name based on their spiderlike appearance. Spider angiomas contain a body, legs, and surrounding reddened patches of skin caused by dilation of the capillaries. They are common and can occur in adults and children. Learn more about...
Comments / 0