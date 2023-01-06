Read full article on original website
Related
John Mellencamp Had to Tell Bob Dylan to Stop Calling Him
John Mellencamp and Bob Dylan became friends. After a number of late night phone calls from Dylan, Mellencamp told him to stop calling.
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider thinks Ronnie James Dio and Robert Plant are great singers but not real "performers"
Dee Snider thinks there's a difference between "singers" and "frontmen", believes Robert Plant and Dio lacked stage presence, unlike real "performers" such as Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger
Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights
It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage on the day that Cash made his Opry debut. They were both married at the time, Johnny to his first wife Vivian Liberto, and June to country singer Carl Smith (who introduced […] The post Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Lou Reed Wrote for Other Artists
Shortly after graduating from Syracuse University in 1964, and a year before forming The Velvet Underground, a young Lou Reed worked as a songwriter and in-house performer for the low-budget label Pickwick Records in New York City. “There were four of us locked into a room and they would say,...
Merle Haggard Sings Johnny & June’s “Jackson” With His Wife Bonnie Owens, Delivers Great Impersonation Of Johnny Cash
We all know Merle Haggard was the king of impressions, and I recently stumbled upon one that just might be his best. He appeared on The Ralph Emery Special back in 1969 with his then-wife, Bonnie Owens, to sing a little duet… Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s 1967 hit “Jackson”.
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
What Really Happened in the Song “Copperhead Road” by Steve Earle
The song was one of Steve Earle’s hit songs throughout his career. ‘Copperhead Road’ hit the charts landing at no. 10 on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. And to make things even better, the song was Earle’s highest-peaking song as of 2022, which is so amazing!
45 Albums Turning 45 in 2023
As we look back at 45 Albums Turning 45 in 2023, you'll notice the list includes some of rock music's greatest achievements of the '70s. For starters, guitar players around the world had their axis permanently shifted in 1978 with the arrival of Van Halen’s debut album and a new guitar hero to worship. It was only one of many highlights among many other vital records released that year.
NME
New song by Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper and more coming
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry and Cyndi Lauper are among the artists to have teamed up on a new song called ‘Gonna Be You’. The collaborative track was written by Diane Warren for the upcoming film 80 For Brady, which stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and more. An official...
Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”
In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
musictimes.com
BeachLife Festival 2023 Lineup Features Gwen Stefani, Noah Cyrus + Tickets, Venue, and More Details!
Great news for outdoor and music lovers! Two of your favorites are being combined into one event that would feature some of the biggest artists in the music industry over the past few decades; check out below if your favorite musicians made it to the lineup. According to Rolling Stone,...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Billy Strings To Host Doc Watson 100th Birthday Celebration Concert Featuring Bryan Sutton, Molly Tuttle & More
Billy Strings doesn’t need an introduction anymore. Fresh off of a wildly successful 2022 that saw the release of his bluegrass masterpiece Me / and / Dad alongside his father, several nights in a row of sold out shows at iconic venues all across the world, and collaborations with high-profile artists spanning several genres, Billy Strings is looking to carry this record setting, trail-blazing momentum into 2023.
Craft Recordings to Release ‘Birthright: A Black Roots Music Compendium’
Craft Recordings is set to release a new collection of Black roots music, Birthright: A Black Roots Music Compendium, featuring an assortment of artists. The new 40-song collection will present a deeper look at American Black roots music from little-known banjo players and Gullah singers to New Orleans jazz icons and contemporary blues acts, and everything in between.
The Top 10 Phish Songs
For decades now, the psychedelic rock band Phish has been wowing audiences with big, anthemic guitar solos, extended jams in the middle of their mind-bending songs, and live shows that are unparalleled since the days of the Grateful Dead. Consequently, when many think of Phish, a band fronted by the...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sometimes When We Touch’ on Paramount+, A Doc That Observes The Rise And Legacy Of The ‘70s Soft Rock Sound
Sometimes When We Touch (Paramount+) is a three-episode docu series that explores soft rock, the super seventies genre of pop music that blended sensitive lyrics, feathered hair, and open-collar rayon shirts with smooth harmonies, piano leads, and memorable melodies. The MTV Studios production combines narration and archival footage with contemporary interviews, both with those who were there and those who still remember the songs, from Kenny Loggins, Marilyn McCoo and Toni Tennile to Sheryl Crow, LA Reid, Big Boi, and Stewart Copeland. SOMETIMES WHEN WE TOUCH: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: “Where did soft rock come from?” a narrator asks...
Steve Earle is Always On The Road With “Guitar Town”
From his chart-topping and gold-certified album Guitar Town, Steve Earle released the title track of the album “Guitar Town” on June 1986. In both the Canadian and US country charts, the song is still the highest peaking song of Earle. His album Guitar Town is his debut album,...
Comments / 0