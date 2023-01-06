Read full article on original website
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
50 Albums Turning 50 in 2023
When you look at the classic albums that arrived in 1973, it’s hard to imagine a better year for rock fans. Pink Floyd released its magnum opus, The Dark Side of the Moon in March 1973, which has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. The British group's eighth studio album logged 736 weeks on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart before finally making an exit in July 1988. But it's continued to make intermittent returns to the chart since then, spending a total of 962 weeks in and out of the lineup as of December 2022.
Paul McCartney Jokingly Apologized When The Beatles Stopped a Star From Hitting No. 1
Paul McCartney discussed his feelings on one of The Beatles' albums that lasted hundreds of weeks on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Hootie & the Blowfish Had to Pay Up Because ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ Was So Similar to Bob Dylan Songs
Hootie & the Blowfish's Darius Rucker said "Only Wanna Be with You" took lyrics from one of Bob Dylan's classic songs.
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
5 Deep Cuts From KISS That You Should Be Listening To
Thanks to their massive anthems and groundbreaking personas, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know KISS. The four superhero-rockstars covered in make-up have gone on to become the paradigm for longevity in rock n’ roll. They have been exciting arenas full of fans since the mid-’70s and promise to keep doing so until their final tour date, slated for July 15 in Norway.
The Beatles Song Paul McCartney Says Was Inspired by Motown — ‘It Was Very Motown-Flavored’
The Beatles had many influences on their music, and one song from their ‘Rubber Soul’ album was heavily inspired by Motown
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
A Def Leppard Member Said 1 Wings Song Is ‘the Furthest Away From’ The Beatles’ Songs
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott said he enjoys playing certain Wings songs when he lights candles and gets into his bathtub.
Cheap Trick’s ‘Live at the Whisky 1977’ Is an Electrifying Document of a Band About to Take on the World: Album Review
It’s safe to say that more than one voracious music fan has found themselves thinking they might have been more careful in what they’d wished for: Experience has shown this recovering superfan that, with rare exceptions, we probably didn’t really need to spend countless hours tracking down that unfinished studio outtake or muffled concert recording. Yes, occasionally there’s something so astonishing you can’t believe it wasn’t released right away, like Sam Cooke’s “Live at the Harlem Square Club,” Neil Young’s “Homegrown” and “Live at the Fillmore East,” or some of the Prince and Rolling Stones concerts that have surfaced in...
Prince, Bob Dylan make top 20 on Rolling Stone's "Greatest Singers of All Time" list
MINNEAPOLIS -- A couple of Minnesota-born superstars have made their way into Rolling Stone's list of the greatest singers of all time. To kick off the new year, the iconic music magazine put out its "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. Greats like Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston received top honors, but Minnesota's Prince and Bob Dylan also made the top 20. Prince was listed at No. 16, while Bob Dylan took the No. 15 spot. RELATED: Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers StrikeFor Prince, the author cited the musician's "rare, stunning intimacy." As for Bob Dylan, the magazine noted his unusual singing and called him "one of America's great vocal eccentrics."Another great voice from Minnesota -- Judy Garland -- was not included in the list.
NPR
Blues legend Buddy Guy on The Song That Changed His Life
The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are. This week, we're joined by guitarist Buddy Guy. Buddy is one of the greatest blues guitarists alive today. He's...
The Song Mick Fleetwood Wished Christine McVie Had Written for Fleetwood Mac
Mick Fleetwood wished Christine McVie had written a certain song for Fleetwood Mac.
Why Elton John Calls the Beach Boys’ ‘Pet Sounds’ a ‘Landmark Album’
'Pet Sounds' included songs like 'God Only Knows' and 'Wouldn't It Be Nice.' Here's what Elton John said about The Beach Boys' collection.
Lindsey Buckingham Called Out Stevie Nicks’ Singing on Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Tango in the Night’
Lindsey Buckingham didn’t hesitate to call out Stevie Nicks’ lackluster singing on the Fleetwood Mac album 'Tango in the Night.'
Ringo Starr’s ‘You’re Sixteen’ Features Vocals From a Rock Star Who Was His Friend
Ringo Starr's "You're Sixteen" was more popular in the United States than any of Ringo's other songs except for one. Another rock star provided vocals for "You're Sixteen."
The Chicks Are Headed to Las Vegas for a New Residency
The Chicks are hatching a residency. The country trio will descend upon Las Vegas’ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for six nights this spring. As the band prepares to launch their first-ever residency in the city, Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire, and Natalie Maines are already thinking about the next moves in their grand plan to stay on the road. “Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour,” the Chicks said in a statement. “After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming. We hope...
5 new prog acts you must hear in January 2023
Check out Gaupa, Circles, Grace And Fire, Astrosaur and Onsegen Ensemble – five great new up and coming prog artists
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Rozi Plain: Prize review – a thicket of riddles and gently warped folk
Listening to Rozi Plain is like searching for shapes in the clouds. In her mirage-like lyrics and mix of gently warped folk and nomadic jazz, you can stumble on moments of sharp recognition. A former art student, Plain is a longtime member of Kate Stables’ luminous folk band This Is the Kit and a fixture of the Cleaner Records collective, which she founded with fellow folk artist Rachael Dadd. All the while, she has nurtured her own ambitions. Prize, her fifth record, is a document of her evolution over the past 15 years, and, with its sprawling supporting cast, a tribute to the collective spirit that has defined her career.
