Billy Strings To Host Doc Watson 100th Birthday Celebration Concert Featuring Bryan Sutton, Molly Tuttle & More

Billy Strings doesn’t need an introduction anymore. Fresh off of a wildly successful 2022 that saw the release of his bluegrass masterpiece Me / and / Dad alongside his father, several nights in a row of sold out shows at iconic venues all across the world, and collaborations with high-profile artists spanning several genres, Billy Strings is looking to carry this record setting, trail-blazing momentum into 2023.
54 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Joins the Grand Ole Opry

On Jan. 4, 1969, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Parton's Opry honor came after the musician released three albums in 1968: Just Because I'm a Woman, her second solo album (and first full-length for RCA Records), and two duet albums with Porter Wagoner, Just Between You and Me and Just the Two of Us. The latter two LPs spawned three Top 10 country chart hits, while the title track of her solo effort landed in the Top 20.
Top 100 Country Songs Chart 2023

Top 100 Country Songs Chart last updated: January 6, 2023/11:00am CST. Top Country Song: Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson. Newest Country Song: No Horse To Ride – Luke Grimes. This year, we’ll continue to deliver fresh, popular, trending tunes with our Top 100 Country Songs Chart....
A Justin Townes Earle Tribute Concert, Delayed by a Year, Revives the Late Singer’s Eclectic Songbook

When Justin Townes Earle died at 38 in 2020, the Americana world was robbed of one of its brightest talents, a songwriter able to distill sadness, aspiration, and an undercurrent of alienation into vibrant, well-crafted folk songs. On Wednesday night in Nashville, those songs were brought back to vivid life during a year-delayed tribute concert to Justin. Originally scheduled for last year on what would have been Justin’s 40th birthday but bumped until 2023 because of a surge in the pandemic, A Celebration of Justin Townes Earle gathered some of the artist’s contemporaries, collaborators, and those he admired onstage at...
Steve Earle is Always On The Road With “Guitar Town”

From his chart-topping and gold-certified album Guitar Town, Steve Earle released the title track of the album “Guitar Town” on June 1986. In both the Canadian and US country charts, the song is still the highest peaking song of Earle. His album Guitar Town is his debut album,...

