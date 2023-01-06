Read full article on original website
Related
Billy Strings To Host Doc Watson 100th Birthday Celebration Concert Featuring Bryan Sutton, Molly Tuttle & More
Billy Strings doesn’t need an introduction anymore. Fresh off of a wildly successful 2022 that saw the release of his bluegrass masterpiece Me / and / Dad alongside his father, several nights in a row of sold out shows at iconic venues all across the world, and collaborations with high-profile artists spanning several genres, Billy Strings is looking to carry this record setting, trail-blazing momentum into 2023.
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Renewed Popularity in Country Brought Him ‘Joy’ at the End of His Life
The late Jerry Lee Lewis' presence loomed large at the 2022 CMA Awards, with a blazing tribute from Elle King and the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, who performed Lewis' trademark hit, "Great Balls of Fire." It was a fitting tribute to the musical legend, coming from two genre-bending acts with one foot in rock 'n' roll and another in country.
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
Late Stax Records founder Jim Stewart to receive 'special' Grammy
Other Memphians to receive the award include Sun Records founder Sam Phillips (1991), Beale Street jazz legend W.C. Handy (1993) and Royal Studios impresario Willie Mitchell (2008).
54 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Joins the Grand Ole Opry
On Jan. 4, 1969, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Parton's Opry honor came after the musician released three albums in 1968: Just Because I'm a Woman, her second solo album (and first full-length for RCA Records), and two duet albums with Porter Wagoner, Just Between You and Me and Just the Two of Us. The latter two LPs spawned three Top 10 country chart hits, while the title track of her solo effort landed in the Top 20.
Dolly Parton Tributes The Late Leslie Jordan During the Winter Premiere of ‘Call Me Kat’
Fox sitcom Call Me Kit aired its winter premiere on Thursday (Jan. 5), but one cast member was notably absent from the series: Leslie Jordan, who played the role of Phil, died in October at the age of 67. As Jordan's character was written out of the series with a...
Heartstrings Tugged and Pulled in these Mary Chapin Carpenter Songs
American country and folk music singer Mary Chapin Carpenter proved that you shouldn’t give up on your dreams and goals, no matter how challenging the obstacles are. She finally settled and created more captivating music despite her struggles to find the perfect label. Although most of Mary Chapin Carpenter...
Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash to Include Collaborations From Kelsea Ballerini, Wynonna Judd + More
New Year's Eve is coming up on Saturday (Dec. 31), and Nashville will be celebrating with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing on CBS. The special is set to feature more than 50 performances, including multiple all-star collaborations that CBS announced on Thursday (Dec. 29). Artists who will...
Top 100 Country Songs Chart 2023
Top 100 Country Songs Chart last updated: January 6, 2023/11:00am CST. Top Country Song: Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson. Newest Country Song: No Horse To Ride – Luke Grimes. This year, we’ll continue to deliver fresh, popular, trending tunes with our Top 100 Country Songs Chart....
A Justin Townes Earle Tribute Concert, Delayed by a Year, Revives the Late Singer’s Eclectic Songbook
When Justin Townes Earle died at 38 in 2020, the Americana world was robbed of one of its brightest talents, a songwriter able to distill sadness, aspiration, and an undercurrent of alienation into vibrant, well-crafted folk songs. On Wednesday night in Nashville, those songs were brought back to vivid life during a year-delayed tribute concert to Justin. Originally scheduled for last year on what would have been Justin’s 40th birthday but bumped until 2023 because of a surge in the pandemic, A Celebration of Justin Townes Earle gathered some of the artist’s contemporaries, collaborators, and those he admired onstage at...
Steve Earle is Always On The Road With “Guitar Town”
From his chart-topping and gold-certified album Guitar Town, Steve Earle released the title track of the album “Guitar Town” on June 1986. In both the Canadian and US country charts, the song is still the highest peaking song of Earle. His album Guitar Town is his debut album,...
Comments / 0