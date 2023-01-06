Read full article on original website
Alan Jackson & George Jones’ 1994 Duet Of “A Good Year For The Roses” Is Country At Its Best
I mean you want country music, THIS is some country damn music. Written by Jerry Chesnut, “A Good Year For The Roses” was released in 1970, the lead single from his 1971 album, George Jones With Love. A decade later, it would go on to be a hit for Elvis Costello as well.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
John Lennon Worried 1 Beatles Song From ‘Abbey Road’ Made the Album Too Similar to ‘Sgt. Pepper’
Ringo Starr blew a sound engineer away with his drum solo from one of The Beatles' songs from 'Abbey Road.'
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dies at 63
Note: This article contains references to sexual abuse. Terry Hall, the lead singer of the legendary ska band the Specials and former member of Fun Boy Three and the Colourfield, has died, his bandmates in the Specials have confirmed. They broke the news on social media, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother, and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.” Hall was 63 years old.
NME
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
Tributes Flow as ‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Dies
Shirley Eikhard, who wrote songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Anne Murray, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. AP reports that her friend Deborah Duggan says Eikhard died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. Raitt paid tribute for Eikhard, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020, on Twitter. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard,” she wrote. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, "Something to Talk About." My condolences go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U9GrqswaaU— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) December 16, 2022 Read it at AP
Iggy Pop has made the best album he could have made: a stone-cold classic
Former Stooges firebrand Iggy Pop finds dazzling late-career form on 19th solo album Every Loser
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Was Inspired by Mean Teachers
Paul McCartney compared one song from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' to the music of Chuck Berry.
Radio Ink
SiriusXM Returns Billy Joel Channel
The Billy Joel Channel has made its annual return to SiriusXM satellite and streaming radio. SiriusXM typically launches the limited-edition channel featuring stories from musician Billy Joel intertwined with his music and special programming from early January to early February. This year, the Billy Joel Channel will run on Channel...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Brad Whitford go through his enviable guitar collection – including a ‘58 Les Paul hand-delivered by Tom Murphy – in Gibson TV’s The Collection
The Aerosmith icon discusses some of his favorite guitars, and reveals how witnessing Jimmy Page at the peak of his powers encouraged him to embark on a life-long love affair with the Les Paul. With episodes featuring the likes of Slash, Joe Bonamassa and Rick Nielsen, Gibson TV’s The Collection...
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
John Lydon and Public Image Ltd. Are Aiming for Eurovision Glory With New Song ‘Hawaii’
John Lydon (a.k.a Johnny Rotten) and his longstanding post-punk outfit Public Image Ltd. are eying up an unexpected achievement: Representing Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with a new song, “Hawaii.” “Hawaii” — which also marks Public Image Ltd.’s first new song in about eight years — is far from the kind of maximalist pop Eurovision tends to produce. Instead, it’s an understated and emotional ballad Lydon wrote for his wife, Nora, who’s been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the...
The 1990s: Grunge vs. Jam Bands
Was there a decade with a more diverse selection of prominent musical genres than the 1990s?. To open the decade, there was rap and rock. To close the decade, there were boy bands and bubble gum pop. But in the middle, there was grunge and there were jam bands. At basically the exact same time.
Aoife O’Donovan Covers Bill Callahan’s “Drover” for New Deluxe Album: Listen
Aoife O’Donovan has shared a new cover of Bill Callahan’s Apocalypse opener, “Drover.” The track will feature on a deluxe edition of the singer-songwriter’s most recent album, Age of Apathy. O’Donovan has also shared a new video for the record’s title track. Check out the cover and the video below.
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said The Beatles’ Sound Wasn’t Unique
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz said The Beatles' sound wouldn't be the same without American musicians, American sailors, and American GIs.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Olivia Rodrigo Says She’s ‘Working On So Many New Songs’
Olivia Rodrigo marked the two-year anniversary of her breakout single, “Drivers License,” with a message looking toward the future — and new music. On Instagram Stories yesterday, Jan. 8, Rodrigo shared a short video of her and producer Dan Nigro laughing and headbanging along to some pretty tender and delicate piano chords. “Working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u!” Rodrigo wrote. “Thank u for everything.” That was the extent of the message, with Rodrigo declining to offer any specifics as to when this new music might be released. It’s likely, though, there could be new music this year,...
Kelly Clarkson Covers Katy Perry, Blake Shelton, Duran Duran, and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’
Kelly Clarkson is back from her holiday break and bringing the heat on her popular “Kellyoke” segment via her beloved daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. This week, Clarkson took on some songs from artists, including her former co-coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton. She also...
Steve Earle is Always On The Road With “Guitar Town”
From his chart-topping and gold-certified album Guitar Town, Steve Earle released the title track of the album “Guitar Town” on June 1986. In both the Canadian and US country charts, the song is still the highest peaking song of Earle. His album Guitar Town is his debut album,...
