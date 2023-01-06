ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Augusta Free Press

Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia

Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
VIRGINIA STATE
wina.com

UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

State trooper arrested after multiple reported assaults at Powhatan school

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) -The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a state trooper who allegedly assaulted a student at a Powhatan catholic school. On Jan. 6, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Douglas Michael Ledbetter on assault and battery charges against a minor. These charges result from an ongoing investigation into incidents that occurred on May 7, 2022, in the 3000 block of Old Buckingham Rd in Powhatan and on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School. Reports say Ledbetter allegedly assaulted a female student.
POWHATAN, VA
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE

