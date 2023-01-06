Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Family living in bus station asked to leave.D.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Colonial Heights elementary school employee arrested in connection to ‘internet crimes against children’
According to a Facebook post from the school district, Richard Whitley, a computer support paraprofessional at North Elementary School on Dale Avenue, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9 and is a person of interest in connection to internet crimes against children.
29 puppies saved ‘from a terrible situation’ in Richmond require medical care, animal control says
"This puppy is one of 29 (TWENTY NINE!) that our hard working team removed from a terrible situation over the weekend," the animal control operation wrote on social media.
She won Richmond Teacher of the Year. She thanked her students and ancestors.
Franklin Military Academy middle school science and civics teacher Christal Corey was named 2023 Richmond Public Schools Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday.
Driver arrested in Henrico crash that killed passenger
The driver in a crash that killed a Henrico woman earlier this week is now in custody, according to the Henrico Police Department.
Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Jan. 9, 2023
This week, Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in locating several wanted fugitives. Keron Hutcherson is a black male, 29 years old, 5 foot 5, about 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. His last known location was in the City of Richmond. He has several felony warrants on file.
Woman 'heartbroken' when sick mom sat 16 hours in ER waiting room
“I was just overwhelmed with what I saw, with the number of people that were sitting around. It was just really heartbreaking," she said.
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.
Homeless person sleeping in publicPhoto byJohn Moeses BauanonUnsplash. Virginia- The average rent in Richmond is between $1,305 and $1,672, according to rent.com , coupled with a high unemployment rate is causing the city to see an ever-increasing number of unhoused persons.
Augusta Free Press
Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia
Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
Crash closes lanes on I-95 in Richmond
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
‘Anything could have happened’: Mother upset after school bus leaves teen on highway
A Richmond Public Schools mother says she is frustrated after her teenage daughter was left on the side of the highway after a fight broke out on a bus ride to class in December.
wina.com
UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
NBC12
State trooper arrested after multiple reported assaults at Powhatan school
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) -The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a state trooper who allegedly assaulted a student at a Powhatan catholic school. On Jan. 6, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Douglas Michael Ledbetter on assault and battery charges against a minor. These charges result from an ongoing investigation into incidents that occurred on May 7, 2022, in the 3000 block of Old Buckingham Rd in Powhatan and on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School. Reports say Ledbetter allegedly assaulted a female student.
One dead in Route 301 crash in Hanover
On Saturday, Jan. 7, at approximately 7:02 a.m., deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to Hanover Courthouse Road on Route 301, just north of Stumpy Road for a crash.
Woman shot while driving on I-295 in Hopewell
According to Virginia State Police, a 36-year-old Hopewell woman was driving north on I-295 in Hopewell at around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, when someone in an unknown vehicle approached her car from behind and began shooting.
Former James Madison University football player identified as driver killed in Route 301 crash
The driver of the pick up truck has now been identified as Martin “Deane” Cheatham IV, 30, of Mechanicsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
Police: Ashland teen seen getting into car with man found safe in North Carolina
Surveillance video shows a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Wednesday night in Ashland getting into a sedan, according to authorities.
Richmond woman identified as victim of deadly Chesterfield Christmas Eve crash
Both people inside the Kia were taken to the hospital, where the passenger, Sabrinna A. Pannell, 38, of Richmond, was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police said the driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
One injured in four-vehicle crash on Chippenham Parkway
According to police, a car was merging from the Jahnke Road ramp and when it hit another vehicle. Two other cars hit each other while trying to avoid the initial crash.
