ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Police: Two women engage in student altercation at EC school

Jan. 7—EAU CLAIRE — A mother and aunt encouraged their son and nephew to become involved in a physical altercation with other students at South Middle School, police say. The mother also participated in the physical altercation, police said. Michelle D. Lovelace, 29, 850 Truax Blvd., and Tareall...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy