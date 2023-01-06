A Hopkinsville man is charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting incident from early Saturday morning in Guthrie. An arrest warrant from Guthrie police for 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville says a group of people had been hanging out together at a home in the Green Acres Subdivision when Fox and Jerry Britt arrived at the residence in a gray Mitsubishi.

