Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
Rotary Club announces theme, April dates for this year’s Rotary Auction
The Rotary Club of Hopkinsville is already planning for the next Rotary Radio Auction, and organizers announced the theme and the dates for this year’s auction Tuesday afternoon. Brandon Killebrew will serve as auction chair this year and he detailed the 73 year history of the auction, including the...
lite987whop.com
Alexander reflects on 10 years as Trigg judge-executive
Recently retired Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander says leaving office after 10 years was bittersweet, but he’s excited for his future and for the future of Trigg County. Alexander chose not to seek a third term last year and praised the people of Trigg County for supporting him in...
lite987whop.com
Christian County High School Hires Avery Seeger as Colonel Soccer Coach
HOPKINSVILLE, KY-Christian County High School’s Athletic Director Trey Wheeler has announced the hiring of Avery Seeger as the new Colonel Soccer Coach. He most recently served as the boy’s assistant coach at CCHS under his father, Arne Seeger for the past two seasons. “I’m thrilled to continue the...
lite987whop.com
Glenda Faye Fentress Jacobs
(Age 76, of Oak Grove) Service will be private. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Mary Edith Rose Knight
(Age 88, of Pembroke) Funeral service will be Thursday January 12th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Timmy Wright
(Age 57, of Hopkinsville) Memorial graveside service will be Wednesday January 11th at 1pm at Wall Cemetery. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Malcolm Rice Oatts
(Age 90, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday January 13th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Peggy Paulette Gilkey
(Age 70, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday January 11th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fuller Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am til the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Person of interest sought in Guthrie shooting
Guthrie police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saturday morning shooting incident in the Green Acres Subdivision. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of 22-year old Jerry Wayne Britt of Elkton should call 270-265-2501. Chief Dean Blumel says two men were in an altercation in the Green Acres...
lite987whop.com
Trailer reported stolen on Sanderson Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a trailer was reported stolen over the weekend at a Sanderson Drive location. The victim tells officers his black dual axle trailer was removed from a location in the 1300 block of Sanderson between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with no suspects named on the report.
lite987whop.com
Joe “Rooster” Stokes
(Age 89, of Hopkinsville) Burial took place in Tabernacle Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral was in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Couple accused of bringing drugs into jail
Two suspects are charged with promoting contraband after allegedly conspiring to bring drugs into the Christian County Jail. Investigation by deputy jailers determined 35-year old Rebecca Miller of Crofton allegedly slid an item under a jail door in an attempt to provide it to 34-year old Shawn Gilkey of Hopkinsville, who was already incarcerated.
lite987whop.com
Dorothy “Sweet Pea” Suddeath
(Age 88, of Allensville) Funeral service will be Wednesday January 11th at 12noon at Allensville United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Belmont Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville man charged with attempted murder for Guthrie shooting
A Hopkinsville man is charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting incident from early Saturday morning in Guthrie. An arrest warrant from Guthrie police for 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville says a group of people had been hanging out together at a home in the Green Acres Subdivision when Fox and Jerry Britt arrived at the residence in a gray Mitsubishi.
lite987whop.com
Fire damages Walnut Street apartment building
Fire damaged an apartment building Sunday night on Walnut Street. The first firefighters on scene shortly after 10:15 p.m. at 1721 Walnut found light smoke showing and that quickly grew, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says crews made entry and found flames in the attic. All...
Comments / 0