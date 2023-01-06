Read full article on original website
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album
Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
The greatest Slayer songs ever, picked by Corey Taylor, Ghost’s Tobias Forge, Dani Filth and more
Metal's all-star players pick the Slayer songs that changed metal
Slipknot’s Unreleased ‘Look Outside Your Window’ Album May Come in 2023, Says Clown
Slipknot may soon be lifting the mask on their unreleased album Look Outside Your Window as Shawn "Clown" Crahan revealed in a new interview that it may see the light of day this spring. Specifically, after April 1 when the band's long-time contract with Roadrunner Records is up. "The good...
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
NME
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson welcome baby boy
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson have welcomed their first child, a boy named Sidney. Osbourne announced her pregnancy back in May 2022 by sharing a photo of herself holding a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram. At the time, she wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the question he hates getting asked the most and the new songs he's most proud of
Ozzy discusses his health, his latest album Patient Number 9, his Grammy nominations and more in a new interview
Elvis Costello Said The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Destroyed Stereotypes About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" disproved a cliche about Paul McCartney and John Lennon. He also discussed the Fab Four's influence.
John Lennon Worried 1 Beatles Song From ‘Abbey Road’ Made the Album Too Similar to ‘Sgt. Pepper’
Ringo Starr blew a sound engineer away with his drum solo from one of The Beatles' songs from 'Abbey Road.'
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
NME
Mary McCartney talks new Abbey Road documentary ‘If These Walls Could Sing’
A new documentary about the history of Abbey Road Studios called If These Walls Could Sing is out in the UK this week. Find all the details alongside an interview with director Mary McCartney below. The documentary, which arrives in the UK on January 6 via Disney+, charts the long...
Behind the Band Name: Thin Lizzy
First printed in 1937, The Dandy was a British children’s comic magazine, which continued running as a print edition through 2012. Inside, The Dandy stories followed hundreds of different comic strips, featuring the misadventures of some colorful characters, including Tin Lizzie, a metallic robot maid, illustrated by Jack Prout, which appeared in the periodical throughout the 1950s.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals why he's never listened to Dio-era Black Sabbath albums: "it's like my ex-wife"
Ozzy gives the Dio-era version of Sabbath great credit, but hasn't indulged in the albums it produced
Here are all the metal bands Rob Halford loves, according to Rob Halford
Black Sabbath, Metallica, Ghost, Babymetal – Rob Halford has been repping metal for decades
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Bruce Dickinson Reveals Onstage Mistake That Became a Regular Part of Iron Maiden’s Show
Iron Maiden have one of the more dynamic and theatric live shows in rock, providing audiences with a visual spectacular to go along with their hard rocking classics. But not everything always goes off without a hitch, and in fact one onstage gaffe led to an idea that's become a permanent part of their show.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Was Inspired by Mean Teachers
Paul McCartney compared one song from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' to the music of Chuck Berry.
10-Year-Old Rages Singing Slipknot’s ‘The Heretic Anthem’ With Kid Band (O’Keefe Music Foundation)
If kids are our future, then the metal scene that lies ahead is looking really bright. Especially with the kids learning the ropes through the O'Keefe Music Foundation. After a year of brilliant covers, the group has given us one more gift before 2022 is out: A cover of Slipknot's "The Heretic Anthem."
A ‘Good Change’ Is Coming to Ghost Before 2023 Tours, Says Tobias Forge
By now, Ghost fans are quite used to change within the band and there's always a new or unexpected twist lurking somewhere. It appears 2023 will not be immune to this as leader Tobias Forge tells Metal Hammer that "good change" is coming before the band embarks on their next series of tours in support of last year's Impera album.
The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album
When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.
Billie Eilish Reveals Anger Toward Her Body in New Vogue Interview
Billie Eilish is proving that self-love and body positivity aren’t easy concepts to grasp, even at the celebrity level. Loving the way you look takes time and, in some cases, can only be achieved by looking back at how far you’ve come. While Eilish has been vocal about...
