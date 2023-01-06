ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album

Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson welcome baby boy

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson have welcomed their first child, a boy named Sidney. Osbourne announced her pregnancy back in May 2022 by sharing a photo of herself holding a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram. At the time, she wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade

It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Behind the Band Name: Thin Lizzy

First printed in 1937, The Dandy was a British children’s comic magazine, which continued running as a print edition through 2012. Inside, The Dandy stories followed hundreds of different comic strips, featuring the misadventures of some colorful characters, including Tin Lizzie, a metallic robot maid, illustrated by Jack Prout, which appeared in the periodical throughout the 1950s.
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
A ‘Good Change’ Is Coming to Ghost Before 2023 Tours, Says Tobias Forge

By now, Ghost fans are quite used to change within the band and there's always a new or unexpected twist lurking somewhere. It appears 2023 will not be immune to this as leader Tobias Forge tells Metal Hammer that "good change" is coming before the band embarks on their next series of tours in support of last year's Impera album.
