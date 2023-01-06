Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson have welcomed their first child, a boy named Sidney. Osbourne announced her pregnancy back in May 2022 by sharing a photo of herself holding a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram. At the time, she wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”

