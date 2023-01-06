Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne Has Been Released from the Hospital + Jack Osbourne Shares Update
UPDATE: Dec. 18, 2022: Sharon Osbourne has been released from the hospital following her Dec. 16 medical emergency, Blabbermouth reports. In addition, son Jack Osbourne provided an update on the situation (and what his mother was filming) via social media. Yesterday evening (Dec. 17), Jack Osbourne wrote the following on...
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson + Kelly Osbourne Welcome Baby Boy
Congratulations to Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson, who recently welcomed their baby boy Sidney together. He's the couple's first child. It's unclear exactly when Sidney was born, but Sharon Osbourne confirmed his name during an appearance on the U.K. network The Talk. Page Six reported that Kelly went into labor and was in the hospital in early November, and had been told by a source that she was doing well at the time. However, she and Wilson haven't shared any updates of their own regarding the baby's birth yet, so Sharon is the first to publicly speak about him.
A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins
After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
msn.com
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
Slipknot’s Unreleased ‘Look Outside Your Window’ Album May Come in 2023, Says Clown
Slipknot may soon be lifting the mask on their unreleased album Look Outside Your Window as Shawn "Clown" Crahan revealed in a new interview that it may see the light of day this spring. Specifically, after April 1 when the band's long-time contract with Roadrunner Records is up. "The good...
Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Celebrates 37 Years of Sobriety With Inspiring + Thankful Video Message
In celebration of 37 years of sobriety, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has shared an inspiring and thankful video message. "Hello everyone. Today marks my 37th year of my sober life, one day at a time," the Metal God begins (transcribed by Loudwire). "When I look at this commemorative coin,...
Why Ozzy Feels ‘Deeply Nervous’ About Osbourne Family’s New Reality TV Show
The Osbourne family will be featured in the upcoming reality TV show Home to Roost, which documents Ozzy and Sharon's move from Los Angeles back to England, and it has the heavy metal legend "deeply nervous." The last time his family was the subject of a reality TV show was...
Why Slipknot Bassist V-Man Knew His Distinguishing Tattoos Would Reveal His Identity
To varying degrees – and among other reasons – each member of Slipknot uses his mask(s) to hide who he really is. According to bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella, however, that’s not always a foolproof tactic, as his unique tattoos inevitably gave away his identity prior to the release of 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Explains ‘Most Complicated’ Part of Being a Professional Musician
For those who are thinking about starting a career in music, there may be a lot of things that you're curious about, especially what challenges you may endure. Fortunately, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe has shared his perspective on what he finds to be the "most complicated" part of being a professional musician.
Why Richie Faulkner Thinks Zakk Wylde Is the ‘Only Guy’ to Fill Dimebag Darrell’s Shoes in Pantera
Over the past few months, numerous musicians – among countless other people – have weighed in on various aspects of Pantera’s reunion. Among the most prestigious is Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, who recently defended Zakk Wylde as “the only guy” who could’ve stood in for late guitarist Dimebag Darrell.
Members of Trivium, DragonForce + More Further Jared Dines’ Annual Shred Collab
YouTube guitarist Jared Dines has made it an annual holiday tradition to assemble some of the most advanced rock and metal guitar players around for his yearly "Biggest Shred Collab Song in the World." And this year's installment is no different. Featuring Trivium's Matt Heafy, DragonForce's Herman Li and many,...
When Fans Get Too Obsessed
This is what happens when fans of Ozzy Osbourne, Insane Clown Posse, Metallica and more get a little too obsessed. On a recent episode of Your Mom’s House, Insane Clown Posse’s Shaggy 2 Dope roasted a super fan who got ICP makeup tattooed on his face. Thankfully, the fan was in the process of getting the ink removed, but that didn’t stop Shaggy from going in on the guy. “I don’t even know what to say to that guy,” Shaggy said. “If he came up to me, I might slap him, but probably not... at least to put some sense into him. That guy’s a f—king moron.”
Bam Margera Jams Onstage at Amon Amarth Show Following Hospital Release
Bam Margera appears to be doing a lot better after his recent hospitalization for pneumonia. The Jackass star was spotted on the side of the stage at an Amon Amarth concert in San Diego over the weekend, and based on a video, seemed to be in good spirits. The show...
Mark Tremonti Says Rex Brown Told Him to Consider Pantera Guitar Role ‘A Number of Years Ago’
Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti has revealed that "a number of years ago," Pantera bassist Rex Brown invited him to throw in his name "in the hat" for the vacant guitar role should a comeback ever materialize. The year 2022 will be remembered for a lot of things and the return...
Bob Dylan Reveals He’s Seen Metallica Twice + 5 Other Revelations From Rare New Interview
In a rare public interview, Bob Dylan opened up about his latest endeavor, a book entitled The Philosophy of Modern Song. In the conversation with Jeff Slate for The Wall Street Journal, he also revealed some fun—and sometimes, surprising—facts about his musical tastes. You can read the full transcript of the Q&A here.
Classic Venom Members Reignite Feud + Diss Each Other in New Interviews
Reunions are a big trend in rock and metal right now, and although they wrote "Stand Up (And Be Counted)," you shouldn't count on Venom's classic members Cronos, Mantas and Abaddon getting back together as two of them have reignited a longstanding feud, trading fresh disses in the press. It's...
Former Dio Guitarist Craig Goldy Battling Mystery Illness That’s ‘Baffled’ Doctors
Craig Goldy, the 61-year-old heavy metal guitarist and solo artist who was a member of the bands Dio and Giuffria, is currently battling a mystery illness that has "baffled" his doctors and specialists, as he shared in a public Facebook post this week. The illness is not life-threatening, Goldy explained....
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album
Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
Obituary’s Don Tardy – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager
Obituary drummer Don Tardy is here to share his 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager. When it comes to Obituary and its co-founding drummer, influence is something that is impossible to ignore, from their own personal inspirations to the inspiration they've had on countless others. The iconic Florida death metal brigade is among the most immediately recognizable acts — Don's brother Jon discharging CHUD-like vocals on every swampy, brick-laying track that goes heavy on groove and never dares to unleash a blast beat.
