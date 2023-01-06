ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson + Kelly Osbourne Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations to Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson, who recently welcomed their baby boy Sidney together. He's the couple's first child. It's unclear exactly when Sidney was born, but Sharon Osbourne confirmed his name during an appearance on the U.K. network The Talk. Page Six reported that Kelly went into labor and was in the hospital in early November, and had been told by a source that she was doing well at the time. However, she and Wilson haven't shared any updates of their own regarding the baby's birth yet, so Sharon is the first to publicly speak about him.
When Fans Get Too Obsessed

This is what happens when fans of Ozzy Osbourne, Insane Clown Posse, Metallica and more get a little too obsessed. On a recent episode of Your Mom’s House, Insane Clown Posse’s Shaggy 2 Dope roasted a super fan who got ICP makeup tattooed on his face. Thankfully, the fan was in the process of getting the ink removed, but that didn’t stop Shaggy from going in on the guy. “I don’t even know what to say to that guy,” Shaggy said. “If he came up to me, I might slap him, but probably not... at least to put some sense into him. That guy’s a f—king moron.”
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album

Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
Obituary’s Don Tardy – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

Obituary drummer Don Tardy is here to share his 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager. When it comes to Obituary and its co-founding drummer, influence is something that is impossible to ignore, from their own personal inspirations to the inspiration they've had on countless others. The iconic Florida death metal brigade is among the most immediately recognizable acts — Don's brother Jon discharging CHUD-like vocals on every swampy, brick-laying track that goes heavy on groove and never dares to unleash a blast beat.
