AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF

A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
Oilers Continue Trend of Blowing Home Leads in Loss to Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers officially reached the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule on Saturday (Jan. 7), and Game No. 41 epitomized what has been a confounding first half of the season in Oil Country. Despite being ahead by two goals with less than 18 minutes remaining at Rogers Place, the Oilers wound up leaving the ice in defeat after falling 3-2 in overtime to the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
Penguins beat Coyotes to snap 6-game losing streak

Entering Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in the midst of an ugly six-game losing streak. But it’s nothing they haven’t been through before. After all, they lost seven consecutive games back in late October and early November. “Obviously, a lot of disappointment,” Penguins forward Teddy Blueger said on...
Colorado in action against Florida following overtime victory

Florida Panthers (18-19-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Florida Panthers after the Avalanche took down the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Colorado has a 20-15-3 record overall and a 9-7-3 record on its home...
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 4-2 loss to San Jose

The Ontario Reign gave up four third-period goals and dropped their 6th straight loss of the 2022-23 campaign. ONT: Tyler Madden (6) ASST: Lias Andersson (9), T.J. Tynan (27) SJ: Thomas Bordeleau (16) ASST: Patrick Sieloff (6), Darren Brady (3) SJ: Darren Brady (1) ASST: Artemi Kniazev (10), C.J. Seuss...
