The Edmonton Oilers officially reached the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule on Saturday (Jan. 7), and Game No. 41 epitomized what has been a confounding first half of the season in Oil Country. Despite being ahead by two goals with less than 18 minutes remaining at Rogers Place, the Oilers wound up leaving the ice in defeat after falling 3-2 in overtime to the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO