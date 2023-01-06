Read full article on original website
columbusmonthly.com
Wurst of Columbus: Explore the Offerings at three Local Shops Selling Housemade Sausage
Columbus has seen a butcher shop resurgence in recent years, namely with the arrival of the Butcher & Grocer in 2016 and the Hungarian Butcher last year. Compared to the 136-year-old German institution Thurn’s Specialty Meats, they may be new-school, but these shops are carrying on the Old World tradition of sausage-making. Here are some varieties you might find at each.
columbusmonthly.com
Whitney House Closes for Renovations; Buckeye Lake Gets a Cocktail Bar
Granville native Benjamin Long has opened a new cocktail lounge-meets-gastropub near Buckeye Lake. Hereinafter Cocktail Tavern, located at 3430 N. Bank Road NE in Millersport, promises classic cocktails, wine, beer and Southern-inspired fare such as fried oysters, gumbo, shrimp and grits and fried green tomatoes. In addition, the tavern houses a retail wine shop called Heretofore Wine Shop. The tavern’s hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
614now.com
German Village-area restaurant and bar permanently shutters
Just like that, a German Village-area bar and restaurant is no more. According to a statement posted to its Facebook page late last week, JimmyLuka’s Bar & Deli has closed. “BREAKING NEWS – as of FRIDAY Jimmyluka’s is retired….!!!. “We are so humbled by all the...
sciotopost.com
Richies New York Corner Deli Celebrates 11 Years in Circleville
Circleville – Richie’s New Corner York Corner Deli is celebrating its 11 years of business in Circleville on Monday appreciating all that have supported them throughout the years. Richie Verito told Sciotopost that he had a vision of the deli when he first moved to Circleville, and in...
3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
614now.com
Mark Wahlberg’s brother is behind this Columbus restaurant, and you can meet him in person this week
The popular burger chain Wahlburgers opened its first Columbus location inside the Hollywood Casino Columbus last year. Next week, you’ll have a chance to meet one of the famous brothers behind the concept. Paul Wahlberg, who serves as the concept’s top chef, is stopping by the Columbus Wahlburgers on...
Huge rock lineup announced for return of Sonic Temple festival at Crew Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival” is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus. The mega rock festival is scheduled to return on May 25-28 with a plethora of shows at Historic Crew Stadium with headliners such as the Foo Fighters, KISS, Tool, and […]
myfox28columbus.com
Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
Things you should never store in your garage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new year is a time many of us start cleaning and organizing our homes to prepare for springtime. But before you put all that junk in the garage, beware. Ah the garage, that giant vacuum cleaner of a room where old bicycles and lawnmowers go to die. Where jugs of […]
cwcolumbus.com
Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
Jurassic Quest dinosaur exhibit coming to Ohio Expo Center this month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jurassic Quest, billed as the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, is coming to the Ohio Expo Center this month. Central Ohio families will be able to walk among the dinosaurs when the exhibit opens for a limited run Jan. 20-22. The event allows families to explore...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
Man dead in Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 1600 block of Oak Street near East Market just after 9 a.m. in the Franklin Park neighborhood and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who […]
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Martin Takes Reins As Avalon Board President
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Daily Digital is pleased to announce that an old friend of ours, Liz Martin, is now the Board President for the Avalon Theatre, 121 S. Main St. Readers of the UCDD remember it was Ms. Martin who taught us how to make Oreo cheesecake at the House of Spirits – this after winning second place at the Ohio State Fair for her chocolate chip cookies – and who is also the Business Development and Community Relations Manager for the Performance Columbus Family Dealerships and is quite justly known for her charitable work in Union County, and indeed throughout Central Ohio.
6 developments happening in 2023 to watch out for in Columbus
Keep an eye on Columbus' ever-changing landscape.
614now.com
After fire, this east side restaurant has temporarily closed
While several eateries have been temporarily shuttered due to vehicle crashes in recent months, one east side eatery was recently forced to close its doors due to damage from a December fire. The Shrimp Hut, a Whitehall restaurant specializing in seafood, released a statement to its social media accounts on...
NBC4 Columbus
Christian and Missionary Alliance unveils final plans for massive mixed-use development in Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Plans have been revealed for a new project that is touted as the first mixed-use urban infill development in Reynoldsburg’s history. Nearly two years after the Christian and Missionary Alliance announced it would relocate its headquarters to a proposed development on the...
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
