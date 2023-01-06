Read full article on original website
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Jay Weinberg Explains the Story Behind Every One of His Slipknot Masks
Jay Weinberg is now the second member of Slipknot to visit the home of the largest Slipknot mask collection in the world, The House of Masks, after Sid Wilson went in late 2022. In a new video, the drummer tells the story behind each of his Slipknot masks, starting with the very first.
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album
Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
Tony Iommi Says Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums Will Be Reissued in 2023
There's a lot of new rock and metal music to look forward to that'll come out in 2023, but we'll also be getting some special reissues as well, especially from Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi has confirmed that the band's albums featuring Tony Martin will be re-released sometime in the next year.
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Explains ‘Most Complicated’ Part of Being a Professional Musician
For those who are thinking about starting a career in music, there may be a lot of things that you're curious about, especially what challenges you may endure. Fortunately, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe has shared his perspective on what he finds to be the "most complicated" part of being a professional musician.
Bruce Dickinson Reveals Onstage Mistake That Became a Regular Part of Iron Maiden’s Show
Iron Maiden have one of the more dynamic and theatric live shows in rock, providing audiences with a visual spectacular to go along with their hard rocking classics. But not everything always goes off without a hitch, and in fact one onstage gaffe led to an idea that's become a permanent part of their show.
Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel Discusses Touring With Iron Maiden + More
Within Temptation lead singer Sharon den Adel was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show. Earlier this fall, the Dutch symphonic metal band band opened a North American leg of Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast World Tour," so there was much to talk about. A new...
Why Richie Faulkner Thinks Zakk Wylde Is the ‘Only Guy’ to Fill Dimebag Darrell’s Shoes in Pantera
Over the past few months, numerous musicians – among countless other people – have weighed in on various aspects of Pantera’s reunion. Among the most prestigious is Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, who recently defended Zakk Wylde as “the only guy” who could’ve stood in for late guitarist Dimebag Darrell.
Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Surpasses 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Congrats are in order for Metallica, as their most streamed song on Spotify, "Enter Sandman," has surpassed the one billion streams mark. That's rarified air, especially in the rock world, where the songs that have reached the mark are still relatively minimal. Metallica now joins the ranks AC/DC ("Highway to...
Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Celebrates 37 Years of Sobriety With Inspiring + Thankful Video Message
In celebration of 37 years of sobriety, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has shared an inspiring and thankful video message. "Hello everyone. Today marks my 37th year of my sober life, one day at a time," the Metal God begins (transcribed by Loudwire). "When I look at this commemorative coin,...
2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
Photos – Official Iron Maiden Postage Stamps Are as Metal as the Mail Can Get
Iron Maiden have become just the fifth musical group to be honored with their own set of stamps by the Royal Mail postal service headquartered in London, England. The metal legends, who have sold over 100 million albums worldwide, now join the ranks of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen and the Rolling Stones as bands who have been issued stamps through the 507-year-old courier.
Mark Tremonti Says Rex Brown Told Him to Consider Pantera Guitar Role ‘A Number of Years Ago’
Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti has revealed that "a number of years ago," Pantera bassist Rex Brown invited him to throw in his name "in the hat" for the vacant guitar role should a comeback ever materialize. The year 2022 will be remembered for a lot of things and the return...
Over 50 of the Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2023
The last couple of years have been a LOT to keep up with when it comes to all of the new rock and metal albums being released and 2023 looks to be another intense year with a heap of highly-anticipated albums set to come out across these 12 months. It's...
Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert
If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums
Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
Sebastian Bach Reveals What He Misses Most About the Late ’80s Music Industry
Former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach recently sat down with My 3 Questions To podcast host Jonathan Montenegro to chat about what he misses most about the music industry in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Unsurprisingly, he gave a very candid response: “I would say what I miss most . . . is the music industry. There really isn’t one anymore. It’s more based on social media.”
Why Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Is a Bigger Metalhead Than Devin Townsend
Devin Townsend has rocked out as a member of Strapping Young Lad and delivered some of the more interesting metal solo albums of the last three decades, so why is the musician saying that his one time collaborator Chad Kroeger of popular rock act Nickelback is a bigger metalhead than him? Townsend addressed his friendship and working relationship with Kroeger in an interview with Ultimate Guitar, offering some insight on the Nickelback frontman and giving him the ultimate "metalhead" compliment in the process.
