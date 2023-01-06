Read full article on original website
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponents for 2023 season set
With the regular season now complete, the Steelers' road and home opponents are now officially set.
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's Decision
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were on the call of ABC's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. Prior to the game, Buck and Aikman appeared on the air, though their microphones appeared to be upside down. However, there was a reason for that. Buck...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'
Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
Brock Purdy Surpasses Patrick Mahomes In A Key Category
The magic carpet ride has continued for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, as he led the team to its 10th straight win on Sunday to close out the regular season with a 13-4 record. The 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was Purdy’s fifth in as many starts, making...
The Steelers’ 7 Sacks On Deshaun Watson Should Set Off Alarms All Over AFC North That 2023 Will Belong To Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a win and a lot of help to make the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills did their part, but the New York Jets and Joe Flacco just couldn’t find a way against Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins. The hole was too deep to dig out of, but Mike Tomlin and the Steelers sure tried. The Steelers finished 3-3 in the AFC North and are ultimately a TJ Watt injury short of the playoffs.
An Emphatic Mike Tomlin Says Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Is The Bonafide QB1 Moving Forward; But Is He The “Franchise QB?”
When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they hoped they’d landed a replacement for their former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, who had walked off into the sunset after the playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans and the organization had plenty of questions entering 2022-23 and Pickett helped answer them. The young quarterback showed poise and leadership helping the team narrowly miss out made the playoffs and show what was required to lead a team through adversity.
Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's 17-yard sack: 'I was yelling in his ear'
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals in a 38-13 rout to clinch the NFC's No. 2 seed, ending their season on a ten-game winning streak, split between two different starting quarterbacks. Brock Purdy had an efficient performance, finishing 15/20 for 178 yards and a career-high three touchdowns after...
49ers Notebook: J.J. Watt thanks 49ers fans after farewell ovation; No-life Nick Bosa; Brock Purdy - Rookie of the Year? 49ers fan falls from stands onto the field
Sunday was a happy day in Levi's Stadium, as fans got to enjoy a 38-13 49ers win over the Arizona Cardinals to close the regular season. Fans even let their joy carry over to one of the opposing players, who got a send off he'll never forget. We talk about...
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
Bills vs. Dolphins: Miami 'Controls Narrative' Says Coach Mike McDaniel
When the Buffalo Bills sealed their 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, they also secured the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and helped the Miami Dolphins clinch the final playoff spot. Now, the two AFC East foes are set to face off for the third time...
Steelers Should Be Excited About New Opponents For 2023
With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially finished 3rd in their division, meaning they will play the 3rd place teams from rotating divisions, while going against some fairly weak divisions next season. Overall, the schedule as a whole looks to be not too tough based on their opponents win percentages in 2022. Of course, the Steelers will play home and away games against the division champion Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens (who may or may not have Lamar Jackson next year), and the Cleveland Browns, who are hoping that Deshaun Watson is no longer rusty and can play as well as he did with the Houston Texans.
Titans Release Three From PS Including QB Kevin Hogan
Hogan, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016 out of Stanford. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Browns’ practice squad before being called up a few months into the 2016 season. The Browns traded Hogan in 2018 to...
49ers-Seahawks Injury Report: Several key players return to practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Wild Card playoff contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. San Francisco held a light practice on Tuesday due to the shorter-than-usual preparation time and having just played in a game two days ago. Linebacker...
Matt Ryan Outlines His NFL Future
Matt Ryan has a storied career in his 14 years thus far in the NFL. While he is most well known as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 offseason, where excitement and morale were both high in the locker room.
