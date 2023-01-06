Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did...
wevv.com
Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure
Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers. The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close. GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East...
Clarksville road reopened following crash with injuries
Police in Clarksville were called to the scene of a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road Sunday evening.
wkdzradio.com
Child Flown To Hospital After Equipment Landed On The Child
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
wkdzradio.com
Walnut Street Blocked Due To House Fire
Firefighters from all four stations in Hopkinsville are working to extinguish a fire on Walnut Street near the intersection of East 18th Street. No reports of any injuries at this time. This story will be updated as more information is available.
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
40 cars reported stolen within 3 weeks in Clarksville
According to Clarksville police, 40 cars have been stolen in a matter of three weeks.
WSMV
Nashville drivers get high parking fines just for driving through parking lots
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Justin Davis thought he’d save some time, and money, by just dropping off his girlfriend at the Metropolis parking garage off 2nd Avenue downtown. He pulled in, dropped her off, and drove out. A few weeks later, a bill from Metropolis came: $105.25. Not only...
WSMV
Dickson Co. family still searches for answers after I-840 crash kills 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson County family said the Tennessee Highway Patrol didn’t thoroughly investigate an accident that killed three of their family members last January. Jeremy Cook, his fiancé, Johanna Manor, and their 8-year-old daughter were missing for 10 days. They were found dead under a bridge...
wkdzradio.com
Walnut Street Apartment Building Badly Damaged In Fire
An apartment building on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville was badly damaged in a fire Sunday night. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to the home after a water pipe broke and someone noticed smoke. The fire quickly spread to the attic causing extensive smoke and fire...
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
WSMV
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split. Investigations show that the driver,...
Two teens brought to hospital after almost drowning in Robertson County creek
Two teenage girls nearly drowned Sunday afternoon when one of them fell into a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds and the other one jumped in to save her.
Metro police searching for gunman who shot woman during robbery
Metro police are searching for a gunman who reportedly robbed and shot at a woman near her home on Gibson Drive Saturday night in Madison.
WSMV
Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
wkdzradio.com
Police Seek Help In Guthrie Shooting Investigation
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a man was shot during some kind of altercation with someone in a gray Mitsubishi. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and drove himself to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
whvoradio.com
Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer was reported stolen on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a dual axle trailer worth $2,500 was taken off the property without the owner’s consent sometime between Saturday and Sunday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft.
radionwtn.com
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
Petitions call for restoration of 130-year-old Hopkinsville L&N Railroad Depot
One woman says when there's something worth protecting in your community, you have to fight for it yourself. She's concerned about the deterioration of a piece of history standing for 130 years.
