Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Check Out The Amazing Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester
If you love loud music, people cheering and screaming, and possibly some gravity-defying stunts, you should show up on Wednesday, January 11th, for one of the best nights in Rochester, Minnesota!. Amazing Drumline Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester, Minnesota. Drumlines, loudness, and helping out charities are all happening in one...
Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
Wanted Rochester Man Arrested After Foot Chase With Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers chased down and apprehended a Rochester man with an active arrest warrant over the weekend. Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 100 block of 10th St. Northwest called police shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to report a man was banging on the door of her residence and attempting to break into her home.
Rochester Man Accused of Pointing Replica Airsoft Gun at Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a Rochester man who officers said pointed a replica airsoft gun at them over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to an apartment complex near Mayo High School in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. Southeast after neighbors reported overhearing a domestic argument and a man telling a woman in one of the apartments that he would kill her. Police arrived shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, knocked at the door and identified themselves but were not let into the apartment, Moilanen said.
(UPDATE) Man Found Dead From Gunshot Wound in Rochester Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has released some additional information concerning the discovery of a deceased person in the city park this morning. A news release says officers were sent to Manor Park in the Country Club Manor neighborhood in northwest Rochester around 8 AM after...
Charges Against Rochester Assault Suspect Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has been forced to dismiss the two felony charges that were filed last August against a Rochester man who was accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness. A motion filed yesterday and Olmsted County Court indicates that, after...
KIMT
Rochester man, 21, arrested for attempting to force way into homes before he was tased by police
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man who tried to force his way into two homes was arrested Friday afternoon after he was tased. The situation began at 3:24 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th st. NW. when Terry Moon, of Rochester, was banging on a female’s door before police were called. Moon was located on N. Broadway Ave. and was told he was under arrest before he pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and told the officer to wait for backup.
KIMT
Police: Rochester man threatens to kill woman before pointing replica gun at officers
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 61-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman was arrested Sunday after he pointed a replica gun at officers as they entered an apartment. Police said it happened at 3:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. NE. when a man was heard telling a woman, “I’m going to kill you.”
Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant fiancée hours after breakup
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and killed as she sat in her car. On Sunday, Jan. 8, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Lakeville Police Department officers and paramedics responded to a shooting call at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse parking lot and found the victim inside a vehicle. Paramedics provided lifesaving measures and transported her to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died.
Search Continues for Weapon Used in Rochester Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for the weapon suspected of being used in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller confirmed to KROC-AM News Saturday that the search is ongoing. He said the sheriff’s...
Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
How to Get Tickets to See the Minnesota Twins Caravan in Rochester [2023]
The Minnesota Twins Caravan is back in Rochester, MN, y'all! I'm so excited to check out my first Twins Caravan this year. Yes, I'm a big Twins fan and I have never been, crazy. But this year I'll get the chance to go and it's going to be a really cool experience you won't want to miss.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Rochester City Council Approves Golf Funding Increase
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester City Council approved a motion Monday to increase the funding streaming into the city’s golf program. Council members signed onto a set of recommendations passed by the Rochester Park Board last year that calls for providing the golf courses with an additional $500,000 each year. $100,000 would be directed at the cost of annual operations for all four courses, with $400,000 allocated for capital improvement projects at the four golf courses.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
Rochester Man Revived After Apparent Heroin Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders received a Rochester man after an apparent heroin overdose Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Appleton Ln. Northwest around 12:35 p.m. The caller reported she and her boyfriend were asleep when she heard him make a loud snoring noise that woke her up.
Boy who died in Wabasha County snowmobile crash is identified
The 12-year-old boy who died in a snowmobile crash in southeastern Minnesota over the weekend has been identified as Blaze L. Himle. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says Himle was driving a snowmobile on private property in rural Theilman when he went into a wooded area and struck a tree. Himle was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Rochester police ask public to search downtown properties for missing man
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Rochester police have asked residents living between St. Marys hospital, Civic Center Drive, and 11th Avenue in downtown Rochester to check their properties for missing man Thomas McElroy. Capt. Casey Moilanen said McElroy is about 5’8″, 150 pounds, and has fair skin, black hair,...
Looking for Gluten-Free? Check Out These 8 Spots in Rochester
If you've been on the hunt for some gluten-free restaurant and bakery options in Rochester, Minnesota, you are in luck. I've been eating my way through restaurant menus and searching online to find some of the best places to grab a *gluten-free bite to eat. 8 Restaurants and Bakeries in...
