Rochester, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

Check Out The Amazing Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester

If you love loud music, people cheering and screaming, and possibly some gravity-defying stunts, you should show up on Wednesday, January 11th, for one of the best nights in Rochester, Minnesota!. Amazing Drumline Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester, Minnesota. Drumlines, loudness, and helping out charities are all happening in one...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota

Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Wanted Rochester Man Arrested After Foot Chase With Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers chased down and apprehended a Rochester man with an active arrest warrant over the weekend. Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 100 block of 10th St. Northwest called police shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to report a man was banging on the door of her residence and attempting to break into her home.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Accused of Pointing Replica Airsoft Gun at Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a Rochester man who officers said pointed a replica airsoft gun at them over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to an apartment complex near Mayo High School in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. Southeast after neighbors reported overhearing a domestic argument and a man telling a woman in one of the apartments that he would kill her. Police arrived shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, knocked at the door and identified themselves but were not let into the apartment, Moilanen said.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Charges Against Rochester Assault Suspect Dismissed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has been forced to dismiss the two felony charges that were filed last August against a Rochester man who was accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness. A motion filed yesterday and Olmsted County Court indicates that, after...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man, 21, arrested for attempting to force way into homes before he was tased by police

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man who tried to force his way into two homes was arrested Friday afternoon after he was tased. The situation began at 3:24 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th st. NW. when Terry Moon, of Rochester, was banging on a female’s door before police were called. Moon was located on N. Broadway Ave. and was told he was under arrest before he pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and told the officer to wait for backup.
ROCHESTER, MN
truecrimedaily

Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant fiancée hours after breakup

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and killed as she sat in her car. On Sunday, Jan. 8, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Lakeville Police Department officers and paramedics responded to a shooting call at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse parking lot and found the victim inside a vehicle. Paramedics provided lifesaving measures and transported her to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Search Continues for Weapon Used in Rochester Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for the weapon suspected of being used in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller confirmed to KROC-AM News Saturday that the search is ongoing. He said the sheriff’s...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester City Council Approves Golf Funding Increase

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester City Council approved a motion Monday to increase the funding streaming into the city’s golf program. Council members signed onto a set of recommendations passed by the Rochester Park Board last year that calls for providing the golf courses with an additional $500,000 each year. $100,000 would be directed at the cost of annual operations for all four courses, with $400,000 allocated for capital improvement projects at the four golf courses.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Revived After Apparent Heroin Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders received a Rochester man after an apparent heroin overdose Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to a residence in the 3000 block of Appleton Ln. Northwest around 12:35 p.m. The caller reported she and her boyfriend were asleep when she heard him make a loud snoring noise that woke her up.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

