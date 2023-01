Art of the Cowgirl in Queen Creek offers all-women rodeo, roping competition. Celebrate women of the West at the Art of the Cowgirl gathering Jan. 18-22. The event, hosted atHorseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre in the Town of Queen Creek, will showcase the very best of woman-made Western artistry, horsemanship and craftsmanship.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO