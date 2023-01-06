Read full article on original website
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112
Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
Recap: Turnovers, rebounds the difference in the Wizards' 132-112 loss to Pelicans
On Monday night in D.C., the Wizards hosted the Pelicans in the first game of a four-game homestand. It was a fast-paced, up-and-down game that saw the lead change hands nine times, but ultimately, the Pelicans' ability to force turnovers and turn defense into offense made it impossible for the Wizards to climb back from a big second-half deficit. Final score: Wizards 112, Pelicans 132.
Along Came a Spida
On Tuesday, the Cavaliers – straddling the season’s unofficial halfway point – head for the mountains in what should be the first of Donovan Mitchell’s two visits to Salt Lake City this season. The Wine & Gold will also be halfway through their current five-game roadie...
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Celtics (01.09.2023)
The Chicago Bulls (19-21), winners of three straight, make a return visit to Beantown to take on the East leading Boston Celtics (28-12), completing the season series between the longtime rivals. So far, the Bulls have won two of three against the Cs, both at home. In the most recent meeting at the United Center in late November, DeMar DeRozan and Boston’s Jayson Tatum each pumped out 28 points, but Chicago came out on top, 121-107, to snap a Celtics nine-game winning streak.
Magic Show Resilience, Bounce Back With Thrilling Win Over Blazers
Franz Wagner recorded 29 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero each notched double-doubles, and Markelle Fultz scored 18, including a pair of crucial free throws in the closing moments, as the Orlando Magic held off the Portland Trail Blazers for a thrilling 109-106 victory on Tuesday at the Moda Center.
Pistons enduring painful lesson: preventing leaks from becoming ruptures
One of the characteristics that most defined the Bad Boys was the ability to turn games their way with a dominant two- or three-minute stretch. Against teams they should beat, Chuck Daly’s Pistons would probably spend 40 or more minutes every night volleying on even terms but win comfortably anyway because they’d close a quarter with a 15-2 run or some such thing.
The Chase Down Pod - At the Half
As the Cavaliers hit the halfway point of the season, they sit at 26-15. Justin and Carter weigh in on the progress of the squad so far, react to the Nuggets and Suns games and discuss what they expect to see in the back half of the season!. Please Note:...
Lakers' Offense Struggles, Injury Woes Continue in Loss to Nuggets
The shorthanded Lakers simply didn't have enough vs. the Nuggets Monday night, falling in Denver 122-109 to snap their 5-game winning streak. While the team played hard and fought throughout to keep the game competitive, the team's injury issues caught up to them in this one. Playing their third game in four nights, LeBron James' sore left ankle kept him on the sideline -- where he would later be joined by Patrick Beverley who, after slipping on a drive to the hoop in the 2nd quarter, left the game for good with a right hip injury.
Second-Quarter Surge Lifts Thunder
Dallas threw the first punch against the Thunder on Sunday night, but the Thunder didn’t flinch. Playing without Luka Dončić, the Mavericks took control behind a flurry of 3-pointers to take an 11-point lead but OKC quickly rallied with a run of its own thanks to some high-level shot making and physical defense. By out-scoring Dallas by 15 in the second quarter, the Thunder evened the scales of the ball game and ultimately walked away with a 120-109 victory.
Fourth-Quarter Defense Costs Hornets Road Win In Indiana
Plumlee Double-Doubles Again, Charlotte Starts Strong, But Can’t Keep Momentum Going. The Charlotte Hornets opened their four-game road trip with a season-best offensive explosion two nights ago in Milwaukee. When they returned to the court on Sunday evening, the offense was still in good shape, but the defense unfortunately was not, leading to a last-minute 116-111 loss to the hometown Indiana Pacers.
Chuck Checks In - 01.10.2023
FINAL FROM BOSTON: Boston 107, Bulls 99. (Bulls: 19-22, 8-13 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 27 pts. Boston: Tatum: 32 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Boston: Tatum and G. Williams each with 8. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 6. Boston: Tatum: 7. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Boston...
PODCAST » Rookies And Rough Fourth Quarters on The Brief Case
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers set to spend almost all of the remainder of January at home after returning from an 0-3 trip, it seemed like a good time to record the 16th edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to below... Topics...
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: BIG Western Conference Matchup Tonight vs. The Mavs
Last Matchup: Nov 15th, 2022. LAC 101 @ DAL 103 | Luka Doncic 35 PTS – Paul George 23 PTS. Each of the last two games between the Clippers and Mavs have been decided by exactly two points. The last time the two teams played in three consecutive games decided by three or fewer points was in the 1981-82 season.
Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies played Sunday’s home game against the Utah Jazz without star guard Ja Morant, who missed his sixth game of the season due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Tyus Jones, the Grizzlies’ top backup point guard, took Morant’s place in the lineup and finished...
Preview: Wizards host Pelicans Monday in first of four-game home stint
The Wizards (17-23) are back in D.C. after a four-game road trip and are now set to host a four-game stretch against a challenging series of opponents. First up is a meeting with a shorthanded Pelicans (24-16) team. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview
The Orlando Magic’s two performances out west have been on opposite ends of the defensive spectrum. One game after a smothering defensive performance led to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Magic struggled to limit the Sacramento Kings, who hit a franchise-record 23 triples on their way to a huge win over Orlando.
"Gritty Team Win" | Clarkson Catches Fire In Fourth, Utah Spoils Mitchell's Return With Win
What started as an emotional night with a tribute to former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell ended with a sensational performance by his former teammate, Jordan Clarkson. With 15 points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter, Clarkson helped will the Jazz to a much-needed victory as they closed out the Cavaliers in spectacular fashion to win 116-114 on Tuesday night.
"Physical Game" | Utah's Comeback Attempt Falls Short In Loss To Memphis
It’s safe to say the schedule has not been kind to the Jazz — and Sunday night was further proof. Playing the second game of a back-to-back against a rested Memphis squad, Utah ran out of steam in the end. Despite overcoming a 16-point deficit in the third quarter, the Jazz couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 123-118 to the Grizzlies.
Recap: Thunder at Heat
It seemed as if little was going the Thunder’s way in Miami on the start of a long four-game road trip. Second chances were finding their way into the hands of Heat players. The free throws continued to mount, as Miami made an NBA record 40 without a miss. Yet after a tough first quarter, OKC hung in there, erased an 11-point deficit and made sure this game was played within two possessions for all but 14 seconds of the entire second half.
