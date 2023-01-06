Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County calls off search for domestic violence suspect, warns public
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
Prichard Police investigating first homicide of 2023
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are investigating their first homicide of 2023 where a man was discovered dead in his vehicle. According to officials, George Lavon Bush, 45, was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. Officers were originally called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police. We’re told investigators were called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside...
utv44.com
Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO arrests Pensacola man on drug, weapons charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Pensacola man is in the Escambia County Jail facing a number of charges, including drug trafficking and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Marcus Flintroy is charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Who shot innocent bystanders New Year’s Eve? Mobile County DA elect weighs in
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile County District Attorney Elect, Keith Blackwood was disgusted at what happened in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. He said, “It was a completely despicable thing to do.”. Thomas Thomas Jr, who was shot himself, is out of the hospital and the first person...
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeless man accused of assaulting EMT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeless man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon after an emergency medical technician was attacked while trying to help him, according to authorities. Police said they went to a McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard and found that an EMT attempted to help 49-year-old...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County prosecutors push for no bail in Aniah’s Law cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday heard bids by prosecutors to deny bail in two unrelated cases that both involve high-profile, violent crimes committed in recent weeks. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogtois ordered both temporarily jailed without bond, as required under Aniah’s Law, a constitutional amendment passed by voters in November that gives judges the discretion to deny bail for people accused of certain serious offenses. Judges will decide next week whether to keep the defendants locked up until their cases are over.
Family member shoots man after he shoots wife in Foley: Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a man and his wife were shot and killed Saturday night. According to officials, deputies were called to a home off Greenway Drive for a domestic incident. The caller said Scott Blackwell was acting strange and was armed with […]
Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters
An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne police make fentanyl trafficking arrest at Malbis hotel
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne police made a fentanyl trafficking arrest after responding to a local hotel to assist with an overdose. It happened early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Woodspring Suites. It was about 1:45 a.m. when Daphne police got a call to assist with an apparent drug...
WPMI
Bond denied for NYE downtown shooting suspect charged with murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Update:. Thomas Earl Thomas being held without bond under Aniah's Law. Pretrial and preliminary hearing will be on Jan. 12. Mobile Police have made a further arrest in the investigation of the New Year's Eve Shooting arrest in downtown Mobile. Police have identified Thomas Thomas,...
Son threatens mom, shoots at dad, still on the run: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in. Police said the 18-year-old suspect is still at large and could be armed. Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
Mobile Police investigating 1 Wednesday robbery
UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police said they arrested all four suspects in connection to the One Stop robbery. Diana Reigrod, 39, Trezmond Howard, 24 and a 16-year-old male juvenile were transported to Metro Jail. A 15-year-old female juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Police investigating robbery involving 4 armed subjects
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that occurred last night at One Stop, 6550 Zeigler Blvd., One Stop, involving four armed subjects. According to authorities, police responded to a robbery call at approximately 9:23 p.m. at the One Stop. Police said three unknown male subjects...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 injured in Thursday night shooting on Gorgas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Gorgas Street Thursday night that left one person wounded. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gorgas Street around 8:11 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victim had been talking to...
Drive-by shooting victim drives himself to hospital, suspect arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly drove up next a car and began shooting at another man he knew driving near Grelot Road, according to a release from the MPD. Jonathan Triolet, 19, was arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police […]
utv44.com
DA files motion to hold Walmart shooter with no bond under Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Late Thursday the Mobile County District Attorneys office filed a motion to hold Darrius Rowser in jail with no bond, citing Aniah’s law. Rowser was arrested late Tuesday on charges that spanned three different violent incidents in Mobile in December. One of those incidents...
Man in hospital with serious stab wound after fight: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man with a knife early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. David Payton, 40, was arrested and charged with assault. Police said they were called to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue at around 3:01 […]
Comments / 0