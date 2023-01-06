Read full article on original website
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
studyfinds.org
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret
DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed. My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.
psychologytoday.com
How to Outsmart a Narcissist
Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
Five Signs That Might Mean Your Spirit Guide Is Trying To Contact You
Or...that you're having a medical event.
Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out
DEAR ABBY: I was married to a man whose family always seemed to be in each other’s business. His 18-year-old niece already had two children when she became pregnant again. She hid it from everyone. When she was eight months gone, she came to me and told me she wanted to adopt the baby out […] The post Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Upworthy
Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
My husband emptied my bank account before I left him; then gave me my bank card back
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One gloomy day in California, I had finally had enough. My marriage was not only over, it was completely dead. I could not stay in the relationship a moment longer.
Warning Signs Christina Applegate Says She Missed Before Her MS Diagnosis
After getting diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the summer of 2021, Christina Applegate shared the early signs of the disease that she initially missed.
I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way
Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
Hospice Nurse Explains Odd End-of-Life Occurrences and Why There's No Cause for Concern
These experiences might seem eerie, but they're very common.
Boss Enraged After Employee Tells Him to 'Learn Some Manners' at Christmas Party
If there is ever a time that many employees look forward to when working in a company office, it’s the annual Christmas party. This festive celebration allows employees to let loose and blow off some steam with their co-workers.
'Spiteful' Worker Gets 6-Week Sick Leave Note After Being Denied 40 Hours of Overtime Pay
Is it ever justified for an employee to lie about an illness to skip work?. Photo byPhoto by Matheus Frade on UnsplashonUnsplash. Most people with full-time jobs will spend a large portion of their waking hours at work or working at their job. Even those who love their job still require a break from it now and again, and time to rest and recharge.
Elderly woman devastated after learning husband has 'feelings' for woman 40 years younger than him
What is a person to do when their spouse has feelings for someone else?. Romantic feelings aren't always a given when it comes to long-term marriage. Though feelings may have started authentically and strongly at the beginning of the relationship, time can cause a sense of normalcy to set in.
