Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Related
kptv.com
PIL Showcase Spotlight: Benson vs. Jefferson & Grant vs. Lincoln
FOX 12′s Nick Krupke was at the Portland Interscholastic League Showcase on Saturday. The PIL Showcase is a one-day event for all of the girls and boys basketball teams to come together for a weekend competition.
Outlook Online
Barlow girls basketball comeback falls short 45-34 against Beaverton
Barlow girls basketball had a bad case of déjà vu Friday evening, Jan. 6, as they faced a daunting deficit against visiting Beaverton. In a rematch of last season’s title game, the Bruins again fell behind early with an ugly first quarter. The Beavers surged to an 18-2 lead, with the home squad only netting a single jumper at the six-minute mark courtesy senior post Rilyn Quirke.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Warrior Freshman Grayson Hunt Tallies Career-High in Loss to Warner Pacific
PORTLAND, OR - Three Warriors scored in double-digits on Friday, but it was not enough to overcome a 43-point second half by Warner Pacific. LC State Men’s Basketball fell to the Knights 71-56 in Portland. Freshman Grayson Hunt tallied a career-high 13 points, including 10 in the first half,...
Fentanyl-Fueled Westfield Soccer Star Gnawed Man's Ear Off Thinking He Was Robot: DA
A 25-year-old New Jersey native and former soccer star apparently high on fentanyl was arrested in Oregon after authorities said he bit and chewed off the ear of a 78-year-old man because he thought he was a robot trying to kill him. Koryn Daniel Kraemer, of Westfield, is facing a...
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Commissioner Switcheroo, a Deadly Rose Quarter Plan, and Who's Not Invited Back to 2023!
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
New street posts near Jefferson High School meant to prevent drive-by shootings
The Portland Bureau of Transportation hopes new, reflective delineator posts installed near Jefferson High School will help prevent opportunities for future drive-by shootings.
Channel 6000
3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
Boy, 15, booked after shooting outside Franklin High
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night after a shooting outside of Franklin High School, authorities said.
Betty Jean Lee, who led the family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland, dies at 88
Betty Jean Lee, heir to a family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland when she was a teen and an advocate for the advancement of Chinese history, culture and cuisine in Oregon, died Dec. 19. She was 88. In 1979, at 45 and with three children, Lee unexpectedly took...
Channel 6000
Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
kptv.com
Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
Portland’s NOLA Doughnuts goes out of business
The Portland donut shop NOLA Doughnuts — known for its square, croissant-style “La’ssant” donuts and classic beignets — suddenly and permanently shuttered all of its locations on Jan. 5.
Steeple falls, historic stained glass shatters, as crews demolish fire-ravaged former Portland Korean Church
A crowd of onlookers at the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street shouted as a construction rig toppled the charred wooden steeple of the historic former Portland Korean Church shortly after noon on Friday – the first step in demolishing the building after it was ravaged by a fire Tuesday night.
Yelp says these are the Portland metro’s top ramen spots
We asked Yelp which ramen restaurants were the city's all-time favorites, and here were the top seven.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Rankings of Portland Against Peer Cities
To conclude the year 2022, WW compared Portland to similarly sized cities on several measurements, both serious (homicides, stolen cars and homelessness) and not (tallest building, best-known Wheeler). What we found was a city that had more empty offices than its peers but fewer available homes (“How We Rate,” Dec. 21). Our findings informed this week’s cover story, which sets an agenda for Portland to pursue in 2023. They also drew some frustration from our readers—both at the state of the city and WW’s methodology.
U.S. Bancorp Tower, Oregon’s largest office building, faces loss of two major tenants
Portland law firm Miller Nash and Bay Area internet pollster SurveyMonkey are leaving the U.S. Bancorp Tower. The moves will leave about 100,000 square feet of vacant office space in the iconic “Big Pink,” Oregon’s second tallest building and its largest office building, and suggests the recent weakness of the downtown office market will continue in 2023.
Eater
New Orleans-Inspired Pastry Shop NOLA Doughnuts Closes All of Its Portland-Area Locations
Portlanders have eaten their last la’ssants: NOLA Doughnuts, the New Orleans-themed shop specializing in beignets and croissant-doughnut hybrids, closed all of its locations in the greater Portland area January 5, the team announced on Instagram. The owners attributed the closure to the state of the economy and burden of the pandemic.
Police: Woman pushing child in stroller hit by driver in Forest Grove
A woman and young child were rushed to the hospital Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Forest Grove, authorities said.
Comments / 0