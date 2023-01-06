ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Outlook Online

Barlow girls basketball comeback falls short 45-34 against Beaverton

Barlow girls basketball had a bad case of déjà vu Friday evening, Jan. 6, as they faced a daunting deficit against visiting Beaverton. In a rematch of last season’s title game, the Bruins again fell behind early with an ugly first quarter. The Beavers surged to an 18-2 lead, with the home squad only netting a single jumper at the six-minute mark courtesy senior post Rilyn Quirke.
BEAVERTON, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Warrior Freshman Grayson Hunt Tallies Career-High in Loss to Warner Pacific

PORTLAND, OR - Three Warriors scored in double-digits on Friday, but it was not enough to overcome a 43-point second half by Warner Pacific. LC State Men’s Basketball fell to the Knights 71-56 in Portland. Freshman Grayson Hunt tallied a career-high 13 points, including 10 in the first half,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Commissioner Switcheroo, a Deadly Rose Quarter Plan, and Who's Not Invited Back to 2023!

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Rankings of Portland Against Peer Cities

To conclude the year 2022, WW compared Portland to similarly sized cities on several measurements, both serious (homicides, stolen cars and homelessness) and not (tallest building, best-known Wheeler). What we found was a city that had more empty offices than its peers but fewer available homes (“How We Rate,” Dec. 21). Our findings informed this week’s cover story, which sets an agenda for Portland to pursue in 2023. They also drew some frustration from our readers—both at the state of the city and WW’s methodology.
