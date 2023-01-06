Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: Tampa Bay rules out a 5th key player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, and there’s yet another key player being ruled out.

In addition to the four players ruled out earlier in the day by head coach Todd Bowles, defensive lineman Vita Vea is also listed as out in the team’s updated list. The Bucs will also be without cornerback Carlton Davis III, offensive tackle Donovan Smith, outside linebacker Carl Nassib, and safety Logan Ryan.

Cornerback Jamel Dean, safety Mike Edwards, and wide receiver Julio Jones are all listed as questionable.

Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson is the only player the Falcons have ruled out for Sunday’s game.