Bronx Times

PROJECT MANAGER, ENERGY FIT

IMPACCT Brooklyn is seeking an enthusiastic Energy Fit Project Manager will help manage a groundbreaking new demonstration project to assist approximately 300 homeowners and renters to increase energy efficiency, cut greenhouse gas emissions, improve home health and safety, and preserve the affordability of 38 two-and three-family small homes in the Central Brooklyn community. This position will report to the Director of Home Services.

