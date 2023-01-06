Read full article on original website
pnwag.net
ODA, ODFW Close Crabbing On Southern Coast
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have closed recreational crabbing from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid. The closure includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties. Recreational crabbing remains permitted from Bandon north to the Washington border.
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: This Turnkey Bandon A-Frame Is Ready for Your Next Getaway
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a far-off A-frame with a bonus wing in Bandon on the Oregon coast. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Circles in the Sand schedule released for 2023 on southern Oregon coast
Circles in the Sand is back for another summer of jaw-dropping sand labyrinths on the southern Oregon coast. The labyrinths, called “dreamfields,” are created by a team of volunteers led by artist and religious practitioner Denny Dyke, who started the project in 2015. The labyrinths are created at low tide, and the public is invited to walk them once complete.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
thatoregonlife.com
This Classic Oregon Drive-In Will Transport You Back In Time
One quick stop off interstate 5 in Roseburg and you will be in burger and shake heaven. Pete’s Drive-in Burgers is one of those old school classic style restaurants, where you can pull up in your car and be served right from the drivers seat! At Pete’s Drive-in Burgers they have a little saying, “Where real food lives”, and after looking at their menu, I believe it. From burgers to sandwiches, homemade slaw and sides, fresh cut fries and their own smoked brisket. Reading further will probably make your mouth water, you’ve been warned.
Oregon’s Wildlife Safari welcomes new cheetah cubs
Winston, Oregon's Wildlife Safari welcomed some new furry faces Monday with the birth of new cheetah cubs.
KVAL
North Bend official: 30K gallons of raw sewage spewed onto ground & into Pony Creek Slough
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Sewer maintenance crews responded on January 2, 2023, to reports of sewage flowing into Pony Creek Slough around 11 a.m. at Pump Station No. 3, the North Bend City Administrator said in a news release Monday. "The North Bend Waste Water Department is engaged in...
KDRV
NEW IMAGES: landslide closed U.S. Highway 101, dropped as much as 12 feet
PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says the coastal roadway U.S. Highway 101 dropped by as much as 12 feet in a landslide today that closed the highway. ODOT says US 101 is closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford in northern Curry County where the landslide caused a 500-feet segment of highway to drop as much as 12 feet in some spots.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUIT EARLY TUESDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed after a police pursuit early Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 2:00 a.m. a deputy saw a motorcycle traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate Five near McClain Avenue, just south of Roseburg. The deputy pursued the motorcycle which sped up. The deputy caught up to it six miles later. Prior to activating the patrol vehicle’s lights, the rider allegedly cut in front of a semi-truck to take the exit, which prevented the deputy from following.
KDRV
BREAKING: U.S. Highway 101 closed due to landslide
PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- According to the Curry County Emergency Management team, all lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford. At milepost 312 a landslide beneath the highway look out a portion of the road. The Oregon Department of Transportation expects this will...
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA
A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. MONDAY
A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 10:00 a.m. Monday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes central Douglas County and its...
focushillsboro.com
5 Candidates Are Chosen For The Oregon Senate Seat By The Precinct Committee
Precinct Committee: On Saturday, members of the Republican precinct committee in Oregon Senate District One nominated five candidates to be considered for the seat that would become vacant on January 1 due to Dallas Heard’s decision to step down from his position. These names have now been sent to...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY LIGHTING A TREE ON FIRE
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly lighting a tree on fire, early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:50 a.m. officers were flagged down by patrons of a business after they saw the 30-year old light a small tree on fire in the 1400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The suspect initially refused to stop for officers and walked down the road holding the small tree that was burning at one end.
KDRV
High Surf Warning for Curry County, waves reportedly breaking over Port Orford dock
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A federal government advisory today is warning about high surf at Port Orford. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) warning comes today with reports of waves breaking over the dock at Port Orford at the northern end of Curry County's coast.
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY FROM SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory is in place from 10:00 p.m. Sunday through 10:00 a.m. Monday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes central...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT
Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged criminal mischief incident late Thursday night. An RPD report said just before 11:10 p.m. the 35-year old allegedly went to the victim’s residence in the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street because he had stopped speaking to her months ago. The man opened the door, saw that it was the suspect and shut the door immediately.
