Tampa, FL

Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette to auction off jerseys for Damar Hamlin's charity

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The entire NFL world has come together to support Damar Hamlin as he continues to recover from Monday night’s scary injury, and two members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are lending a hand.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette took to social media Friday morning to announce that he and quarterback Tom Brady will both be auctioning off their jerseys, with the proceeds going to Hamlin’s charity fundraiser.

That fundraiser originally had a goal of $2,500, but as the outpouring of support for Hamlin’s recover has grown throughout the week, the current tally of donations is nearing $8 million.

Brady donated $10,000 himself to the fundraiser earlier in the week, while the Mike Evans Family Foundation gave $5,000.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.J. Watt was moved to tears by emotional Cardinals tribute video featuring family and Tom Brady

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt got a deeply touching tribute in one of his last pregame meetings. On a clip from HBO’s in-season Hard Knocks, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph surprised Watt with a moving video that featured a handful of past and present NFL players waxing poetic about what the defensive end has meant to the game and them personally.
