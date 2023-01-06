Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette to auction off jerseys for Damar Hamlin's charity

The entire NFL world has come together to support Damar Hamlin as he continues to recover from Monday night’s scary injury, and two members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are lending a hand.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette took to social media Friday morning to announce that he and quarterback Tom Brady will both be auctioning off their jerseys, with the proceeds going to Hamlin’s charity fundraiser.

That fundraiser originally had a goal of $2,500, but as the outpouring of support for Hamlin’s recover has grown throughout the week, the current tally of donations is nearing $8 million.

Brady donated $10,000 himself to the fundraiser earlier in the week, while the Mike Evans Family Foundation gave $5,000.