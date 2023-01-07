ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New Pa. speaker puts sexual abuse lawsuit window atop agenda

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1GUU_0k68c5hX00

Gov. Wolf moves to speed action on child sex abuse lawsuit window 00:25

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Pennsylvania's new state House speaker declared Friday that no other legislation will be taken up by his chamber until it approves a constitutional amendment granting child sexual abuse victims the power to file what would otherwise be outdated claims.

House Speaker Mark Rozzi, who has spoken of being abused as a boy by a Roman Catholic priest, issued his ultimatum ahead of Monday's scheduled start of a special session on the issue, ordered by outgoing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Rozzi, a Reading area Democrat, was the surprise pick for speaker on Tuesday. He has promised to act as an independent and not caucus with the Democrats.

Rozzi previously led efforts to provide a two-year "window" during which abuse victims may sue, including his work for the 2021 passage in both General Assembly chambers of a constitutional amendment to create that lawsuit period. To become law, the measure must be passed again by both chambers in the 2023-24 session and be approved by voters in a public referendum.

In a news release, Rozzi said the House and Senate needed to vote by the first week of February to get the referendum on the May primary ballot.

"With that in mind, let me be clear: as long as I am speaker of the House of Representatives, the House will consider no other legislation until the General Assembly passes" the amendment for the second time, he said.

"My friends, it is now 2023. We've talked the talk — now it's time to walk the walk, together, one last time, for the victims of childhood sexual abuse," Rozzi said in the statement. Earlier Friday he declined comment to reporters outside his Capitol suite.

House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County said a special session devoted to that single topic was not warranted, noting such an amendment is something the chamber had passed "easily in the past" and can be done as part of the regular legislative business.

"We can do this work in regular session, while also addressing other urgent needs the people of Pennsylvania expect us to address in a timely manner," Cutler said in a statement. Senate Republican leaders also called the special session unnecessary.

The House Democratic caucus said it supported the move for a special session. Wolf said the Legislature has to act by Jan. 27 to meet public notice requirements for constitutional amendment referendums in time for the primary. The governor leaves office Jan. 17.

Legislative Republicans also have teed up a package of five unrelated constitutional amendments that have also passed both chambers for the first round. This week, GOP members have said they hoped to get at least two of them before voters this spring — a voter ID mandate and the power for lawmakers to cancel regulations without facing a governor's veto.

Supporters say the lawsuit window would give victims a path to justice, taking into account more recent revelations about molestation by Catholic clergy or involving other institutions.

The long-simmering issue gained traction in Pennsylvania after the state attorney general's office issued a landmark grand jury report in 2018 on the coverup of child sexual abuse in six of the state's eight Roman Catholic dioceses.

Many victims lost the right to sue when they turned 18 or were young adults, depending on Pennsylvania state law at the time. The proposed amendment would let victims sue during a two-year period, no matter when they were abused.

The selection of Rozzi came after Democrats flipped a net of 12 seats in November, the minimum needed to return to majority status after 12 years. But one reelected Democrat died in October and two others left after winning higher offices, giving Republicans 101 seats to 99 for Democrats.

Rozzi was elected with 16 GOP votes, including all seven members of Republican leadership. His district gave 64% of its votes to Democrat Josh Shapiro for governor and 59% to Democrat John Fetterman for U.S. Senate.

Special elections to fill the three vacancies are being prepared for Feb. 7, although Cutler has a pending lawsuit seeking to delay two of them until May. A hearing is planned next week.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

GOP lawmaker turns on Democrat he helped win Pa. speakership

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania state House Republican who recently nominated and voted for Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker wrote him Monday to say Rozzi was waffling on whether he will register as an independent and therefore should resign.The letter from Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair, who has worked closely with Rozzi on child sexual abuse issues, said "bonds of trust between friends — as close as you and I have been — are now broken."The split became public as lawmakers in both chambers began a special session, called by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, designed to get a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Shapiro taps Lower Merion superintendent to be education secretary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School District in suburban Philadelphia for a little over a year, will be nominated after Shapiro is inaugurated on Jan. 17. Before joining Lower Merion, Mumin, 50, was superintendent for seven years at the Reading School District, the state's biggest majority Latino district at more than 80% of students and also one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

About 16K mail-in ballots thrown out in Pa. election, data shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. Turnpike tolls increase for 15th straight year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - If you're planning on taking the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you'll be paying a little bit more as of Jan. 8. It marks the 15th straight year that tolls have increased. They're increasing by 5% for both EZ-Pass and toll-by-plate drivers. For most drivers, the car toll will see a 10-cent increase from $1.70 to $1.80. As for toll-by-plate drivers, it will increase from $4.10 to $4.40. The increase is needed to meet funding and capital improvement obligations. Also this week, a new state law goes into effect that suspends the registration of Pennsylvania drivers who owe $250 or more in turnpike tolls. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania treasurer wants to return more than $4 billion of unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property and some of it could be yours. Pennsylvania has joined a national effort to reunite people with their belongings.About one in 10 residents have unclaimed money or valuables, an average of $1,500."That money stays in perpetuity for whoever the owner of the property was," Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. "So for example, if they make a claim five years from now, that money will still be there for them."The treasury distributed $211 million in unclaimed property last year but brought in an additional $317 million in valuables during that time.The state treasury has upgraded its system on its website, making it easier to submit claims.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Search for white Hyundai was key in Bryan Kohberger case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Bryan Kohberger made his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom Thursday and was ordered held without bail on murder charges in the stabbing deaths of 4 University of Idaho students.In a court document released Thursday, police say DNA from trash -- obtained from the Kohberger home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, matched DNA on a knife sheath found next to one of the victim's bodies.Police say cell phone records show Kohberger's phone near the murder scene at least 12 times before the night of the stabbings, starting in August.And a female housemate of the slain students told investigators...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Philly

Wine, liquor prices set to increase at Pennsylvania stores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is raising prices on more than 3,500 of its most popular wines and spirits.They say inflation is to blame. The 4% increase goes into effect at Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores starting January 15th.According to financial documents from the PLCB, liquor sales dipped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns at bars and restaurants. Sales rebounded the following year when wholesale picked back up as more bars and restaurants were open.There was a record $3.017 billion in sales in the 2021-22 fiscal year, the first time sales topped $3 billion.In the 2022 fiscal year, the agency reported a record net income of $330.9 million after decreasing operating costs and long-term liabilities.The agency contributed $839.7 million to governments and other agencies last fiscal year.PLCB operates 600 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania and handles liquor licenses. Taxes and store profits from the agency go into the state's General Fund.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Mount Lauren Township appoints 1st-ever female police chief

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Mount Laurel Township appointed its first-ever female police chief at its town council reorganization meeting Monday.Chief Judy Lynn Schiavone joined the Mount Laurel Police Department in 1999 and spent her entire 24-year career with the department."I always just wanted to try to impact the agency and just make it better," Schiavone said. "It was always a great agency to me, but I always thought there was little things along the way that I can improve upon." One of the big things she wants to improve upon is the number of officers on the force. "The township of Mount Laurel is growing, and the police department needs to grow with it," Schiavone said. "We need to do some hiring so we're looking for some great qualified candidates." It'll also be one of her biggest challenges as law enforcement agencies nationwide struggle to recruit officers, but Schiavone is confident she'll find candidates, particularly female officers."I hope that other women and ladies across the area see [my appointment] as a kind of green light to pursue their career in law enforcement," Schiavone said.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
CBS Philly

Bensalem police warns about scam involving jury duty

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) –  Bensalem police are warning local residents about a scam. A person is calling residents pretending to be an officer asking for money for an alleged failure to show up for jury duty.Bensalem police say they "do not collect any money for jury duty nor do (they) collect money over the phone for any other reason."Police are urging you to spread the information about these calls to friends and family. They also offer help if you believe you have been scammed. To report the activity call (215) 633-3719.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Newest COVID-19 subvariant may be most transmissible one to date

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new warnings about the newest COVID-19 subvariant -- it may be the most transmissible one to date. Cases are on the rise again.We have a double whammy of a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases and much of the increase is being driven by the new subvariant that's easily spreading.The World Health Organization is calling XBB.1.5 the most transmissible subvariant detected yet."It does have a growth advantage above all of the other subvariants so far," Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO COVID-19 technical lead, said. "We don't have any data on severity yet or on the clinical...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

D'Dummers Parade benefits child suffering from brain cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's been nearly a week since the Mummers filled Broad Street, but a handful of Mummers strutted again Saturday.It was in Delaware County, at an event that began during the pandemic. That year, the big parade was canceled. Saturday, the event was held in honor of a little boy who was named the grand marshall.  With an army full of people behind him, 4-year-old Vincent Nowroozi led the D'Dummers Parade throughout the streets of Ridley Township.  "This is why we love it here, because of this type of support," Natalie Nowroozi, Vincent's mother, said. The D'Dummers Parade is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trader Joe's sued over alleged heavy metals in dark chocolate

Trader Joe's customers in New York filed two separate class-action lawsuits against the company this week, alleging that the grocery store chain failed to warn customers about heavy metals found in its dark chocolate. One lawsuit argues that Trader Joe's should have known there were traces of cadmium and lead in the chocolate. Instead, Trader Joe's allegedly decided to "ignore the health of the consuming public in pursuit of profit," the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York states.The lawsuit, filed Wednesday on behalf of New York City resident Tamakia Herd, also alleges Trader Joe's purposely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Upper Merion police searching for 2 women accused of carjacking in Walmart parking lot

UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Merion police need your help finding two women accused of carjacking someone in the Walmart parking lot on North Gulph Road in King of Prussia around 6 p.m. Monday.Detectives at the Upper Merion Police Department have recovered the stolen vehicle. Now, they're looking for the suspects."It's scary because of the area that we live in," Becky Lee, a Walmart customer from Berwyn, said. "That's why it's scary. Because being a mom with children."Police say the victim, a 54-year-old grandmother, was sitting in the passenger seat of a Mazda SUV, waiting for her mom and...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
111K+
Followers
25K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy