Florida State

Fatherly

THC Drinks Will Soon Be Everywhere. Here Are 8 To Know About.

As cannabis becomes more mainstream, the ways in which it can be consumed will only become more varied. One of the latest trends is THC-infused beverages. They’re being touted as a new and casual way to consume that offer precise dosing in a form that is more socially adaptable than smoking, and more predictable than that batch of brownies your buddy whipped up. The drinks are also a natural progression of cannabis products in the culinary and mixology space, and the growing popularity of non-alcoholic alternatives. THC drinks come in many forms, including seltzers, ciders, wines, aperitifs, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails – so if you enjoy THC, they might be worth a try.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

It's easier than ever to have a Dry January

If you're giving Dry January a shot in 2023, there still may be a watering hole for you. Why it matters: Spaces traditionally focused on alcohol — like bars and bottle shops — are increasingly giving up booze, instead offering high-quality non-alcoholic alternatives to make New Year's resolutions that much easier to achieve.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Press Democrat

Resolve to have 'bottled fun' in 2023

This is the time of year to make resolutions with high-minded goals: to be thinner, smarter, faster, to be new and improved. But when it comes to wine, only one resolution makes sense: to have bottled fun in 2023. Here are five experiences to consider with your friends. 1. Uncork...
CALIFORNIA STATE

