Washington, DC

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Bolsonaro goes to hospital in Florida as Brazil cracks down on riots by his supporters

BRASÍLIA, Brazil — Empty tents, scattered trash and overflowing garbage cans are all that's left of an encampment in front of the Brazilian capital's military compound. The ad hoc campsite had been ground zero for loyalists of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, who were pushing for the military to intervene and overturn the election he lost in October.
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Ana Montes, former U.S. analyst convicted of spying for Cuba, is released from prison

Ana Montes, a former U.S. defense intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba, has been released from federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. Montes, 65, was released on Friday after serving a majority of her 25-year sentence, according to a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, adding that her early release was based on good behavior.
FORT WORTH, TX
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's Congress

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital of Brasília on Sunday. Videos and photos of the scenes posted to social media also showed crowds invading and ransacking the presidential palace and Supreme Court. Swarms of the Bolsonaro supporters, known as "Bolsonaristas," were seen charging past security barriers and clashing with police who appeared to be using pepper spray against them.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawsuit: Georgia school district barred high schoolers from wearing Black Lives Matter clothing

LISTEN: The Effingham County School District faces allegations by three Black students of civil rights and free speech violations. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Three Black high school students in Southeast Georgia have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Effingham County School District, alleging “deliberate indifference” to racial animosity and an unconstitutional dress code that prohibits the wearing of any clothes bearing Black Lives Matter messaging.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

President Biden faces questions on classified documents found at his former office

NPR's Leila Fadel discusses the news of several classified documents discovered at President Biden's private office in Washington, D.C., with former federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack. Transcript. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. President Biden faces questions this morning about his handling of classified government documents. The president's personal lawyers say they found...
WASHINGTON, DC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

