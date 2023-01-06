Read full article on original website
90% of World's Population Faces Dire Threat from Combination of Extreme Heat and Drought [Study]
A combination of extreme heat and drought is threatening 90% of the world's population, according to a new study. Researchers used climate simulations from a large model and new machine learning to determine its impact on a global scale, particularly causing potential socio-economic and ecological damage. Compound Drought-Heatwave Events. The...
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
We can now 3D print as much wood as we want without cutting a single tree
At number 13 on IE's 22 best innovations of 2022, we look at the world’s first lab-grown wood.
‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer robots over humans
This phenomenon becomes more important as we enter an era of AI-enabled robots.
40 Indoor Plants That Can Grow In Water Indefinitely
Growing plants in soil can have some downsides, which is why many opt to grow their plants in only water. What houseplants can live in water, though?
Great News for Planet Earth: 146 New Species of Animals and Plants Were Added in 2022
Proving that our vast planet still harbors unexplored places with never-before-recorded plants and animals, 146 new species were added in 2022 to the scientific database of biodiversity. The new species reported by researchers at the California Academy of Sciences include fish, rays, lizards, spiders, scorpions, and plants. The new branches...
Farmers, business owners face tough choices as hay prices rise
Inflation might be easing, but food prices are still rising — not only for items you buy at the grocery store but also for farmers trying to feed their livestock. The cost of hay has soared within the past year, forcing local businesses to make some tough decisions. Rachel...
Extreme Heat and Drought Projected To Impact 90% of the Future World Population
Warming is projected to intensify these hazards ten-fold globally under the highest emission pathway, says the report, published in Nature Sustainability. In the wake of record temperatures in 2022, from London to Shanghai, continuing rising temperatures are projected around the world. When assessed together, the linked threats of heat and drought represent a significantly higher risk to society and ecosystems than when either threat is considered independently, according to the paper by Dr Jiabo Yin, a visiting researcher from Wuhan University and Oxford Professor Louise Slater.
In a breakthrough, US approves world’s first vaccine for honeybees
The world's first vaccine for honeybees has been approved for use in the U.S. In what can be called a huge breakthrough to protect the insects essential for food production, Dalan Animal Health, Inc, a biotech company pioneering insect health, announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted a conditional license for the vaccination of honeybees against American Foulbrood disease caused by Paenibacillus larvae.
90% of humans will suffer extreme heat, drought due to climate change: report
If you are reading this article, there is a 9 out of 10 chance that you live somewhere that will experience future extreme heat weather events due to climate change. As man-made climate change continues to cook the planet, experts are predicting that catastrophic weather events will become normal. Scientists anticipate widespread droughts, increasingly frequent wildfires and soaring fatalities as heat waves become commonplace. Even if the world's nations come together to meaningfully limit carbon emissions, it is unlikely that all of the impending crises can be averted.
The most chilling warning for Americans from Brazil's version of January 6
On the face of it, the mob storming of government buildings in Brazil in support of a defeated ex-president making false claims of electoral fraud looks like a copycat assault on democracy inspired by the US Capitol insurrection.
Hundreds airlifted to safety by military helicopters as northwest Australia sees ‘once in a century’ floods
Australia has dispatched military helicopters to airlift hundreds of people to safety after the country’s northwest was hit by “once-in-a-century” flooding.The crisis in the sparsely populated state of Kimberley began last week in the wake of former tropical cyclone Ellie, which brought heavy rain to the region.An official leading the relief efforts said that water covered some places “as far as (the) eye could see”."The water is everywhere," Western Australia emergency services minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth. "People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history.“For...
Global pollinator losses causing 500,000 early deaths a year – study
The global loss of pollinators is already causing about 500,000 early deaths a year by reducing the supply of healthy foods, a study has estimated. Three-quarters of crops require pollination but the populations of many insects are in sharp decline. The inadequate pollination that results has caused a 3%-5% loss of fruit, vegetable and nut production, the research found. The lower consumption of these foods means about 1% of all deaths can now be attributed to pollinator loss, the scientists said.
Mexico’s clean energy plan could run into trouble at leaders’ summit
US President Joe Biden is holding meetings with Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City. The North American leaders are discussing migration and illegal drugs. But investments in renewable energy and trade will also dominate talks. Lopez Obrador has proposed a massive solar project but he wants Mexico's state-owned utility to run them, which the US and Canada say is a violation of trade agreements. Michael Fox reports that all the parties want clean energy, but Biden and Truduea are likely going to play hardball.
Biden looks for an ally in Mexico to help with migrants on the border
President Joe Biden is in Mexico City for the last day of the Summit of the North American Leaders. While trade and environmental issues are part of the agenda, the big issue for Biden at this summit is what’s happening at the southern border. The World’s Tibisay Zea reports.
Earth in Direct Firing Line for X-Class Solar Flare From Enormous Sunspot
The AR3182 sunspot has developed an unstable "beta-gamma-delta" field, making it more prone to spewing out violent X-class solar flares.
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Many popular grocery store items, from beef to coffee, have a dark side. They’re often grown on land where forests were cut down. That means that when you shop, you might be inadvertently contributing to the ongoing destruction of nature. And much of it is happening in the Amazon rainforest and Congo Basin — two of the most important ecosystems on Earth.
English farmers turning to cultivating nuts as climate heats
Nuts are being grown more than ever by English farmers as the climate heats, making the products more economically viable, growers have said. Nut trees are also helpful for biodiversity on farms, improving soil health as their roots improve the ability and capacity of soil to absorb water, reducing the risk of wind erosion.
Indonesia's Mount Marapi Erupts Shooting Ashes 300 Meters into the Sky, No tourists Allowed Within 3 Km of Crater
On January 7, Mount Marapi in Indonesia erupts, sending up to 300 meters of ash into the air. Tourists and locals are not permitted in the area and up to 3 km from the crater, according to local authorities. January 7 eruption. On January 7, Mount Marapi, a volcano in...
$9 billion pledged to help Pakistan recover from floods
At a meeting at the UN in Geneva on Monday, Pakistan received more than $9 billion in pledges from international donors to help it recover and rebuild from last year's devastating floods. Marco Werman speaks with Ayesha Siddiqi, a lecturer in geography at the University of Cambridge who focuses on the intersection of natural disasters and politics in the Global South.
