Holy Hot Sauce! Wyoming’s FIRST Wingstop is Coming to Cheyenne.
Is anyone else here a huge fan of chicken wings? BBQ, Buffalo, teriyaki, you name it, I love them all. And here in Cheyenne, we have plenty of options for wings between Wing Shack, Double Dubs, and Buffalo Wild Wings. But, as far as I'm concerned, the more wings, the merrier!
Wyoming Needs A Car Crushing Attraction For Audiences
A regular listener in Wyoming called my radio show and told me that she was not pleased with the new car crusher facility that had been proposed for her town. She was not opposed to the business itself, just where it was to be located. That gave me the perfect...
Sam Smith Is Finally Coming Back To Colorado And We’re So Excited
Get ready, because the amazing Sam Smith is coming back to Colorado this summer to put on a show, unlike anything we've ever seen before. We can't wait. Sam Smith is bringing their band and amazing live show back to Colorado for the first time since 2018. Between the pandemic, and working on new music, it's truly felt like forever since we've gotten to see this amazing performer live in our home state. This will be Sam's 4th time performing in Colorado, since they've been on a major label anyway.
These 10 Items Are All Cheaper Than Eggs In Wyoming
It's a new year and you may be trying to eat better. Eggs may be on the menu for breakfast, but you may have to take a loan out to get a dozen. The price of eggs has increased nearly 50% in the last year. According to CNBC, the main culprit is the death of millions of laying hen due to avian flu. In November the average price per dozen of large grade A eggs was $3.59, which doubled from October. You also have to look at the supply chain issues we've faced over the last couple years and inflation, when you think about the large price gain.
Wyomingites Need To Stop Being Negative If They Want To Succeed
When you think about the goals you want to reach, being positive is key to keep on track. Changing the way you think and talk is one step in the process for you to succeed. You've heard the saying 'mind over matter', right? If you're mind is positive, you'll have a better chance of having a good outlook and making your goals attainable.
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light, high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile stretch between Rawlins and Laramie remains...
Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking
If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
What Kind Of Dinosaurs Lived In Wyoming?
That place on the planet we now call Wyoming has been through a lot. It once was at the bottom of an ocean. It's been an inland sea. It's been a swamp. It's been much higher and dryer than it is now. Wyoming was once DINO LAND. Below is a...
Walmart Drone Service Is Expanding, But Wyoming Still Not Included
When it comes to big businesses, it feels like Wyoming is the "black sheep" of the country, often being left out of new innovations. Thus is the case when Walmart announced their partnership with delivery drone company, DroneUp, last year (May 24th, 2022). While it came as no surprise that...
More Snow Expected in Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Another round of snow is expected to hit the mountains of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday for the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges. URGENT -...
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Jan. 8, 2023
Campbell County 1-8 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 5-2 Star Valley 6-3 Evanston 3-7 Green River 2-7 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Glenrock 2-3, 1-0 Buffalo 4-4.
Barrasso: Biden Admin Wants Control of Wyoming’s Water
Senator John Barasso recently released a statement in response to the Biden Administration's announcement about the Environmental Protection Agency unveiling its final rule regarding the definition of the 'waters of the United States (WOTUS).'. This decision established a 'durable' definition of 'waters of the United States,' which would, according to...
Wyoming Rep. Landon Brown Calls Out Rep. Kevin McCarthy
In a string of Tweets beginning on January 3, Wyoming House Representative Landon Brown shared his perspective on the Speaker of the House debacle ongoing in the House of Representatives. The tweets started after the failed bid by Rep. Kevin McCarthy to secure the vote for House Speaker on January 3.
