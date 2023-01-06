Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
Related
Police: Man stabbed for touching person’s hair without permission
Police say a man was stabbed for touching someone's hair without permission.
WISH-TV
24-year-old man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle on I-69 in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Bloomington after allegedly pointing a rifle on I-69. At 4:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a reports of a person in a white GMZ Acadia pointing an AR-15 rifle southbound I-69. Police located the vehicle that matched the description near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the 45/46 Bypass.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
wbiw.com
Bedford man detained after officer spots suspicious activity
BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer spotted suspicious activity at Revere’s Food & Fuel. The male he spotted was 30-year-old Timothy Witten, who was wanted on a warrant in Porter County. Witten told the officer “he believed that...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after side-swiping vehicle
BEDFORD – An Oolitic man faces charges after he side-swiped a vehicle on December 20, 2022, and left the scene. Police arrested 23-year-old Dillon Robertson on a charge of criminal mischief. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, a woman reported she was at a home on...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Make Arrests After Drug Investigation
Lawrence County - On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, a 53-year-old from...
Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after report of suspicious activity
OOLITIC – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking on Lafayette Avenue and 5th Street at 9:30 p.m. The caller reported the male was impaired and looking inside vehicles. Officers arrived and began searching for...
wbiw.com
ISP concludes drug investigation in Lawrence County with multiple arrests
LAWRENCE CO. – On Thursday, January 5, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford...
wbiw.com
Man flees from police, arrested on drug charges
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing new drug charges after Mitchell Police officers went to serve an arrest warrant at a home in the 40 block of Russell Drive Thursday. Police went to a camper located on the property to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Mills on a warrant for petition to revoke.
wslmradio.com
Four From Bedford Arrested In Meth Bust
Four from Bedford were arrested for possession and dealing in meth after a lengthy investigation from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) All adult suspects were arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Denna K. Cooper, a 53-year-old Female from Bedford was arrested for:
wbiw.com
Two arrested after ISP trooper spots wanted felon
MITCHELL – Two men were arrested on Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper ran a license plate and found the vehicle was registered to a wanted felon. The officer stopped the Ford Mustang on Jefferson Street in Mitchell. The driver of the vehicle, Clinton Henry, 38, of Bedford,...
wbiw.com
Scott County man arrested after fleeing the scene of an injury accident
JACKSON CO. – A Scott County man was arrested after he fled the scene of an injury accident on State Road 256 in Jackson County near the Scott County line Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. Police arrested Brain Davis Jr., 34, of Austin, on felony charges of operating a vehicle...
Bloomington police arrest Hardee's worker for carrying a gun
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A former Hardee's employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges for displaying a gun at the restaurant. Police say Jesse Vanderburgh grabbed his girlfriend's gun and ran after a car as it left the restaurant parking lot on West Third Street, near Interstate 69, in Bloomington.
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
2 detained after standoff in Martinsville
Police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Morgan Street after someone reported that a person at the residence was being held against their will.
wbiw.com
Two arrested on drug charges after officers execute a search warrant
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted a warrant service at 303 Wells Avenue on Saturday, December 31. Police learned that 27-year-old Brianna Barlow who was wanted on a warrant was attempting to overdose and could possibly be...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after throwing drugs out of vehicle window
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was detained early Wednesday morning after a Bedford Police officer got behind his Mitsubishi SUV and noticed the driver throwing a bag out of the window, which he later admitted contained methamphetamine. The officer noticed a vehicle struggling to maintain its lane of travel...
wbiw.com
Male arrested after police find meth in his cigarette pack
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday after a Bedford Police officer discovered he was in possession of drugs, as well as paraphernalia. The man, 39-year-old David Thomas, was operating driving a moped with a female passenger on the back, when police said they pulled him over in a parking lot in the 1000 block of K Street.
wbiw.com
Police find drugs during a routine traffic stop on New Year’s Day
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on New Year’s Day after Bedford Police discovered drugs in her vehicle during a routine traffic stop, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police said they stopped 33-year-old Stephanie Webb, of Bedford for failing to use her turn signal while making...
Comments / 0