2022 was a tough year for many companies, including construction companies. The Housing Authority in Sweden predicts a sharp slowdown in housing construction, and at the same time, many individuals and families are on the verge of being able to stay in their homes. Rampant prices for interest, food, electricity, fuel, and rents and falling prices for houses and apartments have severely affected the household economy and the market. Not to mention all those who, even before the crisis, had nowhere to live.

