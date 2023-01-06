Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
MIDATLANTIC ENGINEERING WELCOMES JOHN KERBER AS A PARTNER IN THE FIRM
MidAtlantic Engineering Partners (MidAtlantic), a civil, environmental, and marine engineering and surveying firm, is pleased to announce that John F. Kerber P.E., LSRP has been named a partner in the firm. In 2016, John joined MidAtlantic for the express purpose of launching the company’s Environmental Services Division. This service branch’s success has been nothing short of outstanding and John has established himself as an industry leader in the field.
csengineermag.com
American Concrete Pavement Association Announces New Board of Directors Chair and Vice Chair
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) is pleased to announce Steve Friess of Milestone Contractors, LP, as the Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2023. Ernie Peterson of Ash Grove Cement will be the Board’s Vice Chair and will serve as Chairman in 2024. Both men are leaders in the concrete pavement industry as well as their respective companies.
csengineermag.com
What You Need To Know to Pursue A Career in Civil Engineering
[Indianapolis, Ind.] — The latest episode of American Structurepoint’s Making Our Point podcast explores civil engineering as a career choice. This is the second in a series of podcasts that focuses on providing insights about the different types of engineering to help young adults determine whether engineering is right for them.
csengineermag.com
Global challenges and construction – a reflection on the past year
2022 was a tough year for many companies, including construction companies. The Housing Authority in Sweden predicts a sharp slowdown in housing construction, and at the same time, many individuals and families are on the verge of being able to stay in their homes. Rampant prices for interest, food, electricity, fuel, and rents and falling prices for houses and apartments have severely affected the household economy and the market. Not to mention all those who, even before the crisis, had nowhere to live.
csengineermag.com
New job roles to be created as engineering company grows
AN ENGINEERING company is preparing for a year of significant growth and expansion to complement an increase in demand for its bespoke services. Purchase orders for work carried out by Cumbrian-based engineering specialists Forth are flooding in and the increase in workload will lead to the creation of new jobs and further collaborative work opportunities with local companies.
Comments / 0