ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle 106.3

The ‘Bridge City Chili Cookoff’ Is Coming Up Jan 27 Texarkana

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is going to be conducting the annual Point-In-Time homeless population count later this month, on Thursday, January 26th. Then, on January 27, TXKHC’s Bridge City Project Chili Cook-off will take place starting at 5 PM at 316 Hazel Street in Texarkana, AR, in front of the Salvation Army shelter.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

It’s National Pizza Week – Where Are The Best Deals In Texarkana?

It's National Pizza Week, and you know what that means... pizza deals. The question is where can you find those pizza deals? The answer to that is, right here. Pizza is one of the foods that go with just about any occasion, except maybe a formal affair, but even then, nothing surprises me anymore. You can dress it up or dress it down but one thing is for sure, pizza is one of America's favorite foods, period.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

7th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Jan. 16 in Texarkana

The 7th Annual Martin Luther King (MLK) Day Parade is set for Monday, January 16, at 11:30 A.M. at East Front Street in downtown Texarkana. If you would like to participate in this year's parade application fee for participants. The vendor's fee is $25. The MLK Day Parade is being sponsored by Bridging The Gaps of Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two ATM Would-Be Thieves

Texarkana Arkansas Police have issued a "Be On the Lookout" poster for two suspected ATM would-be thieves. Take a look and see if you have any idea who they might be. The attempted theft apparently happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. When according to the BOLO, two hooded, men in a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper were seen by a passing motorist who called it into police.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Atlanta State Park Employees Recognized for State Program

The group, Atlanta State Park Employees, was recognized for showing remarkable dedication to the program. According to a press release, “This group has been on a mission since they formed in 2006,” said TxDOT Atlanta District Adopt-A-Highway Coordinator Stephanie Fahrney. The 11-member group adopted the road leading to their park’s entrance on FM 1154, starting at FM 96.
ATLANTA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texas-Side Officers Show Off New TXK150 Commemorative Badges

New Year, new badge... check out the bling on the Texarkana Texas-side police officers in the next few days. Texarkana is getting ready to commemorate the sesquicentennial anniversary of its founding in the new year with TXK150 celebrations all year long, the Texas-side police officers will be showing it off on their uniforms as well with a new commemorative badge.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Police Need Help Locating These Woman With Warrants

Texarkana Police are looking for two women in separate cases of allegedly stealing money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy worked as an office manager at a local business. She allegedly wrote checks to herself from the company's business accounts. Unfortunately when the company realized what was going on Kendra had stolen over $15,000 from them.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Narcotics Task Force Busts Man With Drugs, Guns And Cash

Texarkana Arkansas Police Narcotics Task Force wraps a weeks-long investigation with one arrest along with finding guns, drugs, and cash. Texarkana Arkansas Police are pleased to report a suspected drug dealer has been arrested in the 400 block of Ferguson St Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. The release says that on December 29, 2022, Investigators with the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant at that location. The findings there were the result of several months-long investigations at the location. In the process of serving the warrant, investigators found at this location, 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, two firearms, and $2,965 in what investigators believe are proceeds from the distribution of narcotics. All are pictured below.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy