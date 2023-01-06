News flash: It might finally be time to invest in one of those cheugy (but cute) gallon-sized motivational water bottles to stay adequately hydrated throughout the day. After all, we already know how challenging meeting our daily water intake goals can be (not to mention how important staying well-hydrated is for nearly every bodily function). But this week, a new study was published further showing that good hydration is closely linked to healthy aging—which just might be the science-backed evidence we’ve been waiting for to encourage us to stay on top of our hydration game from now on.

5 DAYS AGO