The FDA Will Allow Abortion Pills To Be Sold at Retail Pharmacies for the First Time—Here’s What To Know
Mifepristone, one of two medications used for a medication abortion will soon be accessible via prescription at certified pharmacies across the U.S. in states where abortion remains legal—either in-store or by mail order. Medication abortion is the administration of two pills to terminate a pregnancy 10 weeks or earlier. The second medication, misoprostol, has uses beyond medication abortion and was already available by prescription at retail pharmacies.
Here’s Why Your Doctor May Not Catch a Postpartum Mood Disorder–And How To Get Help
Maternal mental health is a big topic these days. And it’s no wonder since an estimated 1 in 7 women in the postpartum period experience things like depression, anxiety, and even psychosis. Just knowing these postpartum mood disorders are common and actually diagnosing and treating them are two different stories, though, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). That's because screening for postpartum depression and other mood disorders can be challenging.
Sesame Is Officially Considered a Major Food Allergen, According to the FDA—Here’s Why That’s a Big Deal
For anyone that suffers from a food allergy or intolerance, the stress that is having to stand in the grocery aisles scanning the much-too-fine print on a box of cereal's ingredients list as other customers dance their way around you is an all-too-familiar feeling. Frankly, a triggering one at that.
These Are the 7 Best Stores That Carry Cute, Comfy Shoes Above a Size 11
Ever since childhood, I knew the world wasn’t ready for my large feet. As a teen, I maintained a steady US women’s 12-13, which most stores didn't carry, leaving me to shop for shoes in the men's section. Then, the moment more brands did start carrying a women's 13, my foot grew to what it is now a US women’s 14 in flats and 15 in heels—two sizes still hard to find in shoe stores.
17 Best National Healthy Meal Delivery Services That Are a Must-Try This Year
What’s for dinner? It’s a perennial question. For some, it’s an excuse to dig into the newest cookbooks or blogs for inspiration. But for those of us who hate grocery shopping, don’t feel comfortable with our cooking skills, or have zero time to plan (let alone cook!), the question causes a fair bit of anxiety and stress. Enter the national, healthy meal delivery services that we're about to suggest.
Staying Well-Hydrated Is Very Closely Linked to Longevity, According to New Research—RDs Explain Why
News flash: It might finally be time to invest in one of those cheugy (but cute) gallon-sized motivational water bottles to stay adequately hydrated throughout the day. After all, we already know how challenging meeting our daily water intake goals can be (not to mention how important staying well-hydrated is for nearly every bodily function). But this week, a new study was published further showing that good hydration is closely linked to healthy aging—which just might be the science-backed evidence we’ve been waiting for to encourage us to stay on top of our hydration game from now on.
