Black Hollywood Showed Up In Full Force To The ‘BMF’ Premiere

By Marsha Badger
 3 days ago
Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Black Hollywood showed up and showed out for the Los Angeles premiere of the Starz series, BMF.

The show is loosely based on the true story of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” (played by Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry Flenory “Southwest Tee” (played by Da’Vinchi), and their heavy influence in the drug game and Hip-Hop culture. Season two introduces new characters like Yung Miami while expanding on La La Anthony’s role, who made a brief appearance in the first season.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The carpet was flooded with the who’s who of the entertainment industry. Not only were Omarion and his brother O’Ryan in the building, but Kash Doll had the most handsome man in the room (her son) hanging from her arms.

You can catch the second season today at 8 pm or now if you have the Starz app. In the meantime, check out some of our favorite looks from the BMF Los Angeles premiere.

Black Hollywood Showed Up In Full Force To The ‘BMF’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. La La Anthony

La La Anthony sparkled on the BMF red carpet, dressed in a silver, off-the-shoulder floor-length gown.

During season 1, Anthony made a few cameos, but this season she’s coming in full-throttle with a complicated love-triangle storyline.

2. Kelly Rowland

The gorgeous Kelly Rowland graced the BMF red carpet in clad in a black vinyl pants suit.

3. Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines

50 Cent’s girlfriend Jamira Haines, also known as Cuban Link, stepped out to support her man’s latest project. The model stunned in a black floor-length cutout gown.

4. Demetrius Flenory Jr, 50 Cent and Da’Vinchi

The men of the hour, Demetrius Flenory Jr, 50 Cent and Da’Vinchi, showed us just how nice they clean up. The trio looked dapper in dark, well-tailored suits.

5. Kash Doll

Kash Doll served body and inches on the BMF red carpet. The rapper and actress wore a form-fitting gown with an asymmetrical cut-out across the bust line.

6. Caresha Brownlee

She’s Yung Miami when she’s on stage and Caresha Brownlee when she’s in her acting bag. The rapper will make her acting debut in season 2 of BMF.

The City Girl hit the carpet in a cropped black top that featured a cut-out in the bust area. She partnered the look with a long black skirt and a diamond, chained belt around her waist.

7. Omarion, O’Ryan and Kimani

Omarion, O’Ryan and Kimani also attended the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles premiere.

8. 2 Chainz

2 Chainz brought all the color to the BMF Los Angeles premiere. The rapper wore red pants with a yellow jacket. He accessorized the look with a small yellow bag.

9. Serayah

If 2 Chainz brought the color, then Serayah brought the glamour. The actress dazzled in a black strapless gown that featured a jeweled bust line and a slit up the front.

