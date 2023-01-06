Quentin Miller is airing his grievances against Meek Mill. During a sit down with DJ VLAD, Miller spoke about his interactions with the Philadelphia rhymer and concluded that he “never got positive vibes from Meek.” The 33-year-old doubled down on his claims and expressed how disheartening it was to see everyone involved in the Drake and Meek ghostwriting issue, including figures like DJ Drama, squash the problem but leave him out in the process. “It just felt like it was all worthless, it was all pointless,” Miller said, speaking of the beef between Drizzy and Mill. “Honestly, the Meek thing –...

22 HOURS AGO