Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Ari Fletcher Reacts To G Herbo’s Cheating Confession On “Caresha Please”
Yung Miami asked the father of three about his romantic past on her podcast late last year. At the same time, they also discussed her situationship with Diddy. For her final episode of 2022, Yung Miami invited G Herbo to join her on her REVOLT TV podcast, Caresha Please. Throughout their interview, the pair got to discussing plenty of tea, from the City Girls’ situation with Sean Combs to the 27-year-old’s bedroom preferences.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Defends Calling Chrisean Rock A 'Bitch': 'That's What You Are'
The latest clip from Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Crazy In Love reality show finds the “Thotiana” rapper defending calling his girlfriend a bitch. In a post shared to social media on Monday (January 9), the pair are seen sitting in the living room following a fight. When Chrisean voices her disdain for Blue’s usage of the word, he explains why he feels he was completely validated.
HipHopDX.com
Wack 100 Confronts Chrisean Rock Over Blueface Relationship: 'You're A Distraction'
Wack 100 has confronted Chrisean Rock over her tumultuous relationship with Blueface on the latest episode of Crazy In Love on the Zeus Network. Clips from the new episode surfaced online, showing the three having a meeting at a studio of some sort, and Wack wasted no time speaking to the couple about their wild relationship. According to Wack, the couple being together is bad for business, yet the two don’t see their union being a problem.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Explains “It’s Your Birthday” Line From 2003 Hit “In Da Club”
The Queens rapper explained why he started the hit single with the famous line. Following the success of 50 Cent’s breakout 2003 single “In da Club,” the New York native went on to achieve a successful career in rap and business. Ahead of the song’s 20-year anniversary,...
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls '90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught'
"Shakespeare in Love" star reflected on being famous in the 90s during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and was joined by celebrity friend Hilary Swank.
BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
thesource.com
Ice Spice Delivers New Single “In Ha Mood” for the Baddies
Ice Spice is building upon a crazy 2022, that shot her star into a different stratosphere behind her single “Munch (Feelin’ U)”. Now Ice Spice is back with a new single, “In Ha Mood,” dedicated to all the baddies on the planet. Prior to its...
Larsa Pippen Caught Locking Lips With Marcus Jordan After 'RHOM' Star Insists They Are Just 'Friends'
Larsa Pippen's steamy kiss with Marcus Jordan over the weekend seemed a bit more than friendly. The dynamic duo was spotted packing on the PDA during a Miami Beach outing Saturday, January 7, despite the 48-year-old recently declaring their relationship was nothing more than platonic.In released photos, Jordan, 32, was seen with his arm secured tightly around Pippen as they strolled through Florida in coordinated all-black casual couture.ADRIANA DE MOURA SAYS IT WAS 'NICE' TO HAVE LEA BLACK RETURN TO 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI'At one point, The Real Housewives of Miami star puckered up for a smooch from the...
iheart.com
Keyshia Kaior Posts Receipts Confirming Gucci Mane Paid Big Scarr's Funeral
In recent years, an uptick in rapper's deaths has plagued the genre. Most recently, Big Scarr, of Gucci Mane's 1017 label and cousin of fellow lable mate Pooh Shiesty hit headlines. In December, the XXL Freshman passed away - and in the succeeding events after his death, his family is...
Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Receipts of $20,000 Payment to Funeral Home for Big Scarr
Gucci's Mane's wife has posted receipts showing a $20,000 payment to Big Scarr's funeral home after the 1017 boss was accused of taking back his initial offer to cover the late Memphis rapper's burial costs. On Monday (Jan. 9), Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, hit up her Instagram Story...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Reunites With Childhood Friends To Recreate Old Photo From 1980s
Snoop Dogg has taken a trip down memory lane with some childhood friends by reuniting to recreate a photo from their younger days. Tha Doggfather shared footage of the weekend meet-up on his Instagram page on Sunday (January 8), showing the longtime friends embracing one another and posing for the camera at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, California.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Again Suggests Jay-Z Didn’t Want Him For Super Bowl
He also claims Hov is trying to “look like a gay painter,” referencing the late Jean-Michel Basquiat. It was a Super Bowl halftime performance that has gone down in history, but 50 Cent is back with accusations about Jay-Z. Fif took to the stage with Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Dr. Dre. It was one of the most widely praised performances in recent halftime history, and 50 chatted with Big Boy’s Neighborhood about possible tension with Hov and his team.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle – Report
YoungBoy Never Broke Again reportedly married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle over the weekend. On Sunday, gossip blogger @ariteatalk posted on Instagram an alleged marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah. No additional information was provided.
People Jokingly Think Gunna Is Working at Crocs Store After Allegedly Snitching
Last week, a viral TikTok video has people jokingly thinking that Gunna is working at a Crocs store after he allegedly snitched on Young Thug. Last Tuesday (Jan. 3), fans on social media started poking fun at Gunna after a TikTok video surfaced of a person who looks similar to the YSL rapper is filmed working at a Crocs store. In the clip, posted by user @Stoneyy34 on Dec. 24, 2022, a salesperson who looks like Gunna from a distance is working behind the counter at the Crocs store.
themorninghustle.com
LO DOWN: Yung Miami Says She Doesn’t Desire To Be Married!
Yung Miami is one of the newest cast members of BMF Season Two. While on the red carpet with #HollywoodUnlocked the rapper/actress talked about the difference between her character on the show and Caresha in real life!. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR...
Quentin Miller Says He Never Had A “Good Experience” With Meek Mill
Quentin Miller is airing his grievances against Meek Mill. During a sit down with DJ VLAD, Miller spoke about his interactions with the Philadelphia rhymer and concluded that he “never got positive vibes from Meek.” The 33-year-old doubled down on his claims and expressed how disheartening it was to see everyone involved in the Drake and Meek ghostwriting issue, including figures like DJ Drama, squash the problem but leave him out in the process. “It just felt like it was all worthless, it was all pointless,” Miller said, speaking of the beef between Drizzy and Mill. “Honestly, the Meek thing –...
The Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: “All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me”
The Game is ready to stop playin’. The Compton rapper took to his Instagram Stories Sunday to share his desire to leave the single life behind, writing, “I’m putting a ring on it this year all you gotta do is show up for me like I show up for you & pick a date.”More from VIBE.comYung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: "We Put God First"Gabrielle Union Talks Mutual Infidelity Within Her "Dysfunctional" First MarriageOffset Shares Flicks From Family Ski Trip With Cardi B And Kids While the Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind MC was met with a few...
netflixjunkie.com
“That’s copyright”-Fans Call Out Nike’s Latest Slides for Duping Kanye West’s Designs
Kanye West may not be working with brands anymore, but the brands are not done with him. The Gold Digger singer while being known for his songs, made his empire of wealth more from his designs. He even interned for Fendi during his younger days along with his late friend Virgil Abloh.
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Playing Chess With a Squirrel Stuns TWITTER, Fans Choose Sides
Kanye West in the course of the past few months has become a goody bag for jokes around the globe. The Genius rapper has always been known for his funny bone. However, the past years have seen the Grammy-winning rapper indulge in a lot of dubious behavior leading many to believe that the rapper may be in some serious mental turmoil.
dancehallmag.com
Buju Banton Graciously Accepts His Platinum Plaques From DJ Khaled
The Gargamel Buju Banton has joined fellow compatriots Bounty Killer and Capleton on the gratitude train for plaques sent to them by Palestinian-American producer DJ Khaled, after Sizzla burnt his last month. Banton took to Instagram to show off two plaques for his contribution to the albums Khaled Khaled (2021)...
Comments / 0