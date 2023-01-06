Read full article on original website
Get Ready for the Fun! It’s Texarkana’s Mardi Gras Parade February 18
Now that the Christmas season is over, everyone is taking a sigh of relief but also wondering what's next to look forward to. Well, here it is! Get ready for Texarkana's 2023 Mardi Gras celebration. The fun will all take place in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, February 18 starting at...
The ‘Bridge City Chili Cookoff’ Is Coming Up Jan 27 Texarkana
The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is going to be conducting the annual Point-In-Time homeless population count later this month, on Thursday, January 26th. Then, on January 27, TXKHC’s Bridge City Project Chili Cook-off will take place starting at 5 PM at 316 Hazel Street in Texarkana, AR, in front of the Salvation Army shelter.
Congratulations to These Two Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Promotions
We love our police force in Texarkana. So whether it's the Texarkana Arkansas Police or the Texarkana Texas Police It's always an honor to share their good news. Today it is a big congratulations for two TAPD officers as they received promotions. According to a press release;. The announcement came...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two ATM Would-Be Thieves
Texarkana Arkansas Police have issued a "Be On the Lookout" poster for two suspected ATM would-be thieves. Take a look and see if you have any idea who they might be. The attempted theft apparently happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. When according to the BOLO, two hooded, men in a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper were seen by a passing motorist who called it into police.
See Luxury Home in Texarkana’s Newest Subdivision Mallard Pond
One of Texarkana's newest subdivisions is Mallard Pond, the moment you drive into this new subdivision you can't help but notice the beautiful pond with its blue-green water that captures your attention right away. This gated community is offering some of the finest new homes in the Texarkana area. One...
Atlanta State Park Employees Recognized for State Program
The group, Atlanta State Park Employees, was recognized for showing remarkable dedication to the program. According to a press release, “This group has been on a mission since they formed in 2006,” said TxDOT Atlanta District Adopt-A-Highway Coordinator Stephanie Fahrney. The 11-member group adopted the road leading to their park’s entrance on FM 1154, starting at FM 96.
Texas-Side Officers Show Off New TXK150 Commemorative Badges
New Year, new badge... check out the bling on the Texarkana Texas-side police officers in the next few days. Texarkana is getting ready to commemorate the sesquicentennial anniversary of its founding in the new year with TXK150 celebrations all year long, the Texas-side police officers will be showing it off on their uniforms as well with a new commemorative badge.
Columbia County AR, Ready For A Visit From Harvest Food Bank?
Harvest Regional Food Bank gets back out on the road next week to distribute emergency food boxes for Columbia County, Arkansas residents only, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, starting at 9 AM. Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Columbia County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry. According to...
Texarkana Police Arrest Man on 4 Drug Charges Including Distribution
Texarkana Texas Police along with Texas DPS troopers and Bowie County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Texarkana man in the Pleasant Grove area for selling drugs from his house after investing the situation for several days. A search warrant was issued for a house on Chaparral Street last Friday morning, January...
Congratulations to These 2 Texarkana Teachers Earning National Board Certification
Congratulations to two Texarkana teachers as they have earned National Board Certification. Both teachers are from the Texarkana Independent School District. From Texas High School it is Science teacher Amy Baker and from Wake Village Elementary it is Instructional Coach, Rachel Sparks. Both women join the elite club of over 130,000 teachers across the United States who are now Board-certified.
Texarkana Police Need Help Locating These Woman With Warrants
Texarkana Police are looking for two women in separate cases of allegedly stealing money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy worked as an office manager at a local business. She allegedly wrote checks to herself from the company's business accounts. Unfortunately when the company realized what was going on Kendra had stolen over $15,000 from them.
61 Arrested – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for January 2nd – 8th
Week #1 of the brand new year and Bowie County is off to a roaring start with 61 total arrests in Bowie County last week. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 18 of those while 43 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Below is...
Texarkana Narcotics Task Force Busts Man With Drugs, Guns And Cash
Texarkana Arkansas Police Narcotics Task Force wraps a weeks-long investigation with one arrest along with finding guns, drugs, and cash. Texarkana Arkansas Police are pleased to report a suspected drug dealer has been arrested in the 400 block of Ferguson St Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. The release says that on December 29, 2022, Investigators with the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant at that location. The findings there were the result of several months-long investigations at the location. In the process of serving the warrant, investigators found at this location, 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, two firearms, and $2,965 in what investigators believe are proceeds from the distribution of narcotics. All are pictured below.
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Don’t Be a Victim of This New Scam
With a new year comes a new scam. It seems some people can't stop scamming others out of their money. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens in our area about a new phone scam that is going around. According to a press release, several people have received these...
