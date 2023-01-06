Read full article on original website
Calithera to shut down after failing to revive Takeda assets
Calithera Biosciences won’t make it to the second quarter. After a November warning that it only had enough money to keep the lights on into the second quarter, the biotech’s board determined it was time to shut down. The South San Francisco biotech, which bought two Phase II...
Qiagen picks up DNA forensics company for $150M
Transforming the US healthcare system will be complex, but an emerging class of tech-enabled providers are poised to support a breakthrough. Learn why the move to value-based care offers a potentially huge market opportunity, despite being in its early stages. Perverse incentives drive soaring cost. The unsustainable nature of US...
Alto touts new PhIIa depression data with plans to keep charging forward
SAN FRANCISCO — Private biotech Alto Neuroscience revealed new data Tuesday morning for a psychiatric drug it’s so excited about that a follow-up study is already enrolling. Alto touted open-label Phase IIa results for lead program ALTO-100, in which the biotech examined improvements in a depression symptom rating...
#JPM23 kicks off with an acquisition as Chiesi inks all-cash $1B+ deal for Amryt
As many of the industry’s bigwigs arrive in the Bay Area to hash out deals, Chiesi Farmaceutici is showing up with an all-cash acquisition in the bag. The Italian drug developer said Sunday it is buying rare disease biotech Amryt Pharma for $1.25 billion. Amryt is the maker of four approved rare disease drugs, including some of the most expensive prescriptions on the market.
Exclusive: Eli Lilly boosts inflammatory disease pipeline, licenses three candidates from TRexBio
Eli Lilly is adding three new preclinical candidates to its immune and inflammatory medicines armory through TRexBio, a Bay Area biotech that specializes in T regulatory cells, or Tregs. In exchange for global licenses on the candidates — TRB-051, TRB-031, and TRB-041 — TRexBio will get $55 million upfront. All...
MarketingRx roundup: Bluebird bio promotes sickle cell awareness; Pfizer, BioNTech encourage boosters in South
While bluebird bio is expected to file an application with the FDA for its sickle cell disease (SCD) drug candidate in the first quarter, it’s already raising awareness online. Two websites — one for healthcare providers called “Change for SCD” and another for patients and caregivers called “Spark Sickle Cell Change” — feature real physicians and patients talking about sickle cell disease stigma and other issues.
Updated: Editas edits pipeline, lays off 20% and says bye to CSO to kick off #JPM23
One of the early gene editing hopefuls, Editas Medicine, has struggled to keep its ship on the right path. The biotech’s latest woes include pipeline cuts, layoffs and the CSO’s exit. The Boston-area biotech is letting go 20% of its workforce, getting rid of science chief Mark Shearman...
Billionaire-backed TCR startup scores its first marquee industry alliance
SAN FRANCISCO — A Bay Area startup out to create a next-gen player in TCRs has just hit a key milestone following its recent debut, inking its first big alliance with a big-name pharma while also bringing in some added insights from clinical operations that can help shape their work.
Q&A: Genentech's first marketing chief Erica Taylor on lessons from the pandemic, and what's next for the Roche group
Erica Taylor is a “diehard scientist” at heart. She’s got a bachelor’s in biochemistry and a PhD in immunology from Stanford’s school of medicine. However, she was halfway through her graduate program when she realized she didn’t want to follow the traditional route. “I...
Arrowhead, Takeda liver drug headed to PhIII despite placebo response's dent on stock
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported Monday that its Takeda-partnered program reduced liver scarring and mutant protein levels in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a rare liver disease. However, a better-than-expected placebo performance sent shares of Arrowhead $ARWR down more than 20%. The Phase II SEQUOIA study showed the pair’s RNAi drug candidate...
What we're seeing at JPM so far: Upcoming BD moves, pipeline updates and more
SAN FRANCISCO — After two years of Covid-stalled virtual dealmaking, the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference returned as an in-person event on Monday, with plenty of excitement in the air. Attendees crammed into the Westin St. Francis, clogging the hallways with few masks on faces, to listen to pharma and...
Moderna rounds out 2022 with $18.4B in vaccine sales, boosts R&D budget for 2023
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel is revving the engines going into 2023, with a whopping $4.5 billion R&D budget and a new priority review voucher. The company’s full-year sales totaled $18.4 billion, it announced on Monday, falling shy of the chief executive’s previous $21 billion projections. Bancel cited delivery delays, short-term supply shortages and a “very complex third quarter from a manufacturing standpoint” upon lowering the guidance last quarter, while promising that the company is “in a much better place” for 2023.
Big Pharmas maintain pause of Twitter ads, spending drops to zero for first week of 2023
The new year is a time for new resolutions, but for pharma marketers a 2022 resolve to pause Twitter ad spending remains in place. The first week of 2023 showed $0 spent among a group of about 20 leading pharma advertisers on Twitter, according to spending data tabulated by Pathmatics for Endpoints News.
Scoop: Rakuten billionaire lines up $70M for photoimmunotherapy
E-commerce billionaire Hiroshi “Mickey” Mikitani has lined up another $70 million for his photoimmunotherapy biotech, a Rakuten Medical spokesperson confirmed to Endpoints News in an email. The Japanese and US biotech, which went under the name Aspyrian Therapeutics until a few years ago, has lined up that amount...
The Tech-Enabled Model Reshaping Healthcare
Next-gen Covid vaccines: No more quick variant updates and RCTs may be required, CBER leader writes
Gone are the days of Covid-19 vaccine developers promising to quickly shift their mRNA vaccines to target the next variant every three to four months. Now, CBER Director Peter Marks is calling on the Modernas and BioNTech/Pfizers of the world to really start considering to develop a “distinctly improved generation of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines offering longer protection with greater scope.”
