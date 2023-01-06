Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders
The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R.) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offenders after they either failed to register or re-register their current address. If anyone knows the location of these subjects, they are asked to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .
You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:
Delaware State Police Official Website
Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware
Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .
Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto
Released: 010623 1515
-End-
The post Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .
Comments / 0