Texarkana, AR

Kicker 102.5

Report: Former George Jones Museum in Nashville to Become a Sports Bar

The building that formerly housed the now-defunct George Jones Museum in downtown Nashville will now serve as the home for an elaborate sports bar, according to a new report. The Nashville Business Journal reports that DraftKings Sports & Social has filed for a sign permit with the Metro Historic Zoning Commission in the old location at 128 Second Ave. North, right in the heart of Music City's tourist district. That proposed signage also includes the Professional Bullriders Inc. logo, though it is not presently clear how that organization might tie into plans for a sports bar and entertainment complex.
NASHVILLE, AR
Kicker 102.5

7th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Jan. 16 in Texarkana

The 7th Annual Martin Luther King (MLK) Day Parade is set for Monday, January 16, at 11:30 A.M. at East Front Street in downtown Texarkana. If you would like to participate in this year's parade application fee for participants. The vendor's fee is $25. The MLK Day Parade is being sponsored by Bridging The Gaps of Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two ATM Would-Be Thieves

Texarkana Arkansas Police have issued a "Be On the Lookout" poster for two suspected ATM would-be thieves. Take a look and see if you have any idea who they might be. The attempted theft apparently happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. When according to the BOLO, two hooded, men in a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper were seen by a passing motorist who called it into police.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Pickup truck crashes into East Texas Slim Chickens

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A pickup truck crashed into an East Texas Slim Chickens on Monday. A 55-year-old man was involved in the wreck in Texarkana. He told police he reacted after another vehicle turned in front of him on North Stateline Avenue. The Texarkana Police Department said the truck crashed into the front window […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

First female governor of Arkansas has special connection with Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A new era began Jan.7 in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state’s governor, who has a special connection with Texarkana. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the new governor, is the daughter of former Arkansas Governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee. Cathy Harrison, the...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Fiery crash kills 2 in Texarkana Monday morning

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. The car was traveling northbound on State Line Ave when it left the roadway and collided with a concrete foundation of a former building, flipped and caught on fire, Cpl. Les Munn said.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

texarkanafyi.com

2 Lives Lost in Overnight Crash on Stateline Avenue

An overnight crash on Stateline Avenue has claimed the lives of two individuals. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that the accident occurred just after 3:00 am. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Stateline when it struck concrete flipping the car and causing it to burst into flames. Two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Atlanta State Park Employees Recognized for State Program

The group, Atlanta State Park Employees, was recognized for showing remarkable dedication to the program. According to a press release, “This group has been on a mission since they formed in 2006,” said TxDOT Atlanta District Adopt-A-Highway Coordinator Stephanie Fahrney. The 11-member group adopted the road leading to their park’s entrance on FM 1154, starting at FM 96.
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

Woman killed on Bond Drive named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Cash Found At Super One

Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KTBS

Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
TEXARKANA, TX
