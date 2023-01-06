Read full article on original website
Get Ready for the Fun! It’s Texarkana’s Mardi Gras Parade February 18
Now that the Christmas season is over, everyone is taking a sigh of relief but also wondering what's next to look forward to. Well, here it is! Get ready for Texarkana's 2023 Mardi Gras celebration. The fun will all take place in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, February 18 starting at...
Here’s 4 Great Events Going on in Texarkana The First Weekend of 2023
Who's ready for the weekend? If you think there is nothing going on in Texarkana you would be wrong. Take a look at these great events that are taking place this weekend. Happy Weekend!. 1. Hunk of Burning Love! It's the World Famous Elvis Tribute in Texarkana. It's the World...
Report: Former George Jones Museum in Nashville to Become a Sports Bar
The building that formerly housed the now-defunct George Jones Museum in downtown Nashville will now serve as the home for an elaborate sports bar, according to a new report. The Nashville Business Journal reports that DraftKings Sports & Social has filed for a sign permit with the Metro Historic Zoning Commission in the old location at 128 Second Ave. North, right in the heart of Music City's tourist district. That proposed signage also includes the Professional Bullriders Inc. logo, though it is not presently clear how that organization might tie into plans for a sports bar and entertainment complex.
The Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour with Clint Black Jan. 26
We are barely into the new year 2023, and things are already heating up at the Perot Theatre in historic downtown Texarkana. "The Mostly Hits and The Mrs.Tour," featuring the legendary Grammy Award winner Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black is set for Thursday, January 26. Clint has...
7th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Jan. 16 in Texarkana
The 7th Annual Martin Luther King (MLK) Day Parade is set for Monday, January 16, at 11:30 A.M. at East Front Street in downtown Texarkana. If you would like to participate in this year's parade application fee for participants. The vendor's fee is $25. The MLK Day Parade is being sponsored by Bridging The Gaps of Arkansas.
Congratulations to These Two Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Promotions
We love our police force in Texarkana. So whether it's the Texarkana Arkansas Police or the Texarkana Texas Police It's always an honor to share their good news. Today it is a big congratulations for two TAPD officers as they received promotions. According to a press release;. The announcement came...
Popular Texarkana Burger Joint Coming to the City of Redwater
As most of you know by now Reggie's Burgers, Dogs, and Fries closed its original Texas-side location in the Texarkana Pavilion Shopping Center on December 17, 2022. Good news, the folks at Reggie's have secured their new location and it's in Redwater, Texas. The announcement was made on their Facebook...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two ATM Would-Be Thieves
Texarkana Arkansas Police have issued a "Be On the Lookout" poster for two suspected ATM would-be thieves. Take a look and see if you have any idea who they might be. The attempted theft apparently happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. When according to the BOLO, two hooded, men in a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper were seen by a passing motorist who called it into police.
Pickup truck crashes into East Texas Slim Chickens
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A pickup truck crashed into an East Texas Slim Chickens on Monday. A 55-year-old man was involved in the wreck in Texarkana. He told police he reacted after another vehicle turned in front of him on North Stateline Avenue. The Texarkana Police Department said the truck crashed into the front window […]
KSLA
First female governor of Arkansas has special connection with Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A new era began Jan.7 in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state’s governor, who has a special connection with Texarkana. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the new governor, is the daughter of former Arkansas Governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee. Cathy Harrison, the...
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
See Luxury Home in Texarkana’s Newest Subdivision Mallard Pond
One of Texarkana's newest subdivisions is Mallard Pond, the moment you drive into this new subdivision you can't help but notice the beautiful pond with its blue-green water that captures your attention right away. This gated community is offering some of the finest new homes in the Texarkana area. One...
KTBS
Fiery crash kills 2 in Texarkana Monday morning
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. The car was traveling northbound on State Line Ave when it left the roadway and collided with a concrete foundation of a former building, flipped and caught on fire, Cpl. Les Munn said.
KSLA
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Texarkana. The wreck occurred just after 3 a.m. on Stateline Avenue. Officials say the passengers were traveling north when the car hit a concrete foundation of a former building. The vehicle flipped and caught fire. The...
texarkanafyi.com
2 Lives Lost in Overnight Crash on Stateline Avenue
An overnight crash on Stateline Avenue has claimed the lives of two individuals. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that the accident occurred just after 3:00 am. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Stateline when it struck concrete flipping the car and causing it to burst into flames. Two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
Atlanta State Park Employees Recognized for State Program
The group, Atlanta State Park Employees, was recognized for showing remarkable dedication to the program. According to a press release, “This group has been on a mission since they formed in 2006,” said TxDOT Atlanta District Adopt-A-Highway Coordinator Stephanie Fahrney. The 11-member group adopted the road leading to their park’s entrance on FM 1154, starting at FM 96.
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police search for suspects in attempted ATM burglary
Police said they were dispatched to a Cadence Bank branch in the 2200 block of N. Stateline Ave after a caller witnessed a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper attempt to break into an ATM.
easttexasradio.com
Cash Found At Super One
Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
KTBS
Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
