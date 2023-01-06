PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after allegedly getting mad because his wife was at her mother’s house too long. According to Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Rex Hazelwood was mad because his wife was at her mother’s house too long, and they began to argue. Hazelwood allegedly began to choke her and then hit her in the head, knocking her unconscious. Hazelwood then took the victim’s phone, locked her in the house, and refused to let her leave. The victim says she was able to flee from the back door, run to the neighbor’s house, and call 911.

MERCER COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO