Selena Gomez Brings Her Adorable Little Sister Gracie, 9, To 2023 Golden Globe Awards: Photos
Selena Gomez, 30, brought one of the closest people to her as her date to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards: her little sister Gracie! The singer and actress posed on the red carpet of the event with the nine-year-old as they smiled and flaunted their pretty dresses. Selena wore a dark purple velvet Valentino dress with lighter purple puffy sleeves that started past her shoulders and at the middle of her upper arms, and Gracie wore a silver and white dress with spaghetti straps.
At rehabbed Globes, Yeoh, Spielberg and 'White Lotus' win
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and numerous trophies for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Abbott Elementary," as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour. Carmichael kicked off...
'Blood and Treasure' star and mom Michelle Lee shines on screen and off
It takes strength, rigorous training, hard work and maybe more than a little stubbornness to craft the career of actor and stuntwoman Michelle Lee. But that refusal to give up serves her well in front of the camera and as mom to her 6-year-old daughter. Lee can currently be seen as one of the leads in the Paramount+ action/adventure series “Blood & Treasure.” She played Oksana in Marvel’s “Black Widow” and appeared in Disney’s “Pirates Of The...
