GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued, dollar steady, focus on U.S. CPI data
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, while the dollar steadied as investors braced for U.S. inflation data that will influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was 0.28% higher, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 gained 1%. Australia's...
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market posts 4-week high as gold miners climb
TORONTO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Tuesday rose to its highest closing level in four weeks as recent weakness in the U.S. dollar helped lure investors to gold mining shares, with the index recouping an earlier decline. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
Australian Market Significantly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading significantly higher on Wednesday, recouping the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving to just below the 7,200 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, aided by gains in mining and energy sectors amid firmer commodity prices.
Why Nio, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Tanked in December
Investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector had a bad final month of 2022. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO), battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) all dropped more than 20% in December. Nio lost 23.7%, QuantumScape 24.3%, and ChargePoint dropped 23.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Those poor monthly returns capped off what was an extremely poor year for all three.
Why CrowdStrike Stock Slumped While the Market Bumped Higher Today
CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) might be a top cybersecurity company on the market these days, but it wasn't tops with investors on Tuesday. Its stock price fell by nearly 1% on the day due to an analyst's downgrade; by contrast, the S&P 500 index motored ahead by almost the same percentage.
Cubans size up new hurdles, avenues for migration after U.S. policy shift
HAVANA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Cubans frantic to escape economic crisis at home weighed up options this week on how to move to the United States after the Biden administration rolled out a new set of rules at the U.S.-Mexico border that dramatically change the landscape for the island´s would-be migrants.
SEB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $3890.93, changing hands as high as $3985.62 per share. Seaboard Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
If You Invested $1000 in Commercial Metals a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants,...
Why Tesla Stock Started the Week With a Pop
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped to start this week's trading after a weak start to the year. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, the stock was higher by 7% so far today, but that still hasn't gotten it into the green for 2023. Much of Tesla's trading last week was focused...
Powell: Fed needs independence to fight inflation, should avoid climate policy
STOCKHOLM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's independence from political influence is central to its ability to battle inflation, but requires it stay out of issues like climate change that are beyond its congressionally-established mandate, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday. "Restoring price stability when inflation is high...
DCT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc (Symbol: DCT) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $16.50, changing hands for $19.03/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Zions Bancorporation Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.21% Yield (ZION)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), which saw buying by CEO Harris H. Simmons.
Here's How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks in 2023
The S&P 500 closed lower on Monday after starting the session strongly, while the Nasdaq gave up a much larger gain to finish the day 0.6% higher. The swings on Monday and at the end of last week extend the bout of choppiness and volatility that could remain with the market for a while.
Mirion Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MIR
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mirion Technologies Inc (Symbol: MIR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.07, changing hands as high as $7.18 per share. Mirion Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
5 Trends That Will Ensure the Crypto Market Bounces Back Better Than Before
In the cryptosphere, if 2021 was the “Roaring 20’s,” 2022 felt a little bit too much like the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. Between Terra, FTX, and the steep plummet of Bitcoin’s price, this last year has been more of a free fall than a roller coaster for crypto—and there’s still no end in sight.
ANALYSIS -Move over TINA, it's time for TARA
Jan 11 (Reuters) - A shakeout in financial markets triggered by central banks' sudden move to abandon ultra-low interest rates has created a casualty money managers will not miss: TINA. The acronym for There Is No Alternative to owning equities described how loose monetary policy since 2009 put stocks on...
