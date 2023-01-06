Vince McMahon is back in the wrestling news cycle, as the former-Chairman & CEO is currently working on a return to WWE after nearly six months of retirement. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff thinks that McMahon "probably will [return to the office]" but reportedly heard that, despite retiring from the company in disgrace in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, McMahon hasn't been far from the WWE office during his exile.

3 HOURS AGO