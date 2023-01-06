ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YourErie

WWE’s Vince McMahon is back after misconduct investigation

Vince McMahon is rejoining the board of WWE several months after he retired from the sports entertainment company during an investigation into alleged misconduct. WWE said Friday that McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, would return as executive chairman. It also announced a board shakeup. Shares surged more than 22%. McMahon retired as WWE’s chairman […]
TEXAS STATE
WTAJ

Scandal aside, Vince McMahon returns to WWE for a potential sale

(WTAJ) — Vince McMahon, CEO of WWE, decided to retire after a scandal but has since chosen to return to the board of directors to facilitate a sale of the company. While details are limited on the sale, there are various options including NBC, which their platform “Peacock” already houses the WWE Network in America. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bodyslam.net

Vince McMahon Did Not Blind Side WWE Higher Ups With His WWE Return

Vince McMahon’s return was expected and was accepted as a real possibility within WWE. Dave Meltzer reported during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince had been trying to return to the company for sometime. The veteran journalist dismissed the impression that the 77-year-old blindsided top officials with his move back to power.
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Assures It's Not 'A Scary Time' For WWE Employees

WWE Chairwoman & Co-Ceo Stephanie McMahon assured WWE employees Friday that Vince McMahon returning to the organization as a Board member was not a cause for concern. As per the transcript of the employee meeting – described as a "rah-rah meeting" by PWInsider – Stephanie specifically told the employees that her father's return was intended to carry out WWE's potential sale, which could bode well for existing WWE talents.
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon’s WWE Return Not Seen As A Positive Move Internally

Vince McMahon surprised us all when he pulled a ruthless power play that found himself back on WWE’s Board of Directors. A company sale was part of that reinsertion for Mr. McMahon, but Triple H will presumably carry on in control of the company’s creative direction. Through it all, there are a lot of nervous individuals within the company right now.
wrestletalk.com

Huge Development In WWE Sale Plans After Vince McMahon Return

A big update has emerged on a potential WWE sale, following Vince McMahon’s return to the company. After announcing his retirement in July 2022, Vince McMahon has now officially returned to the WWE board of directors. On January 5, an article was published by the Wall Street Journal, and...
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon Apparently Still At WWE HQ Everyday

Vince McMahon is back in the wrestling news cycle, as the former-Chairman & CEO is currently working on a return to WWE after nearly six months of retirement. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff thinks that McMahon "probably will [return to the office]" but reportedly heard that, despite retiring from the company in disgrace in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, McMahon hasn't been far from the WWE office during his exile.
wrestletalk.com

Spoiler: Big Clue That Former NXT Star Is Returning To WWE

**The following article contains spoilers for an upcoming episode of MLW Fusion, do not continue on if you don’t wish to be spoiled**. Since Triple H took over as the head of creative from Vince McMahon back in July, various former WWE and NXT stars have made their return to the company.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Name ‘Definitely Will’ Be In The Royal Rumble If Invited

With the turn of a new year, we are closing in on Royal Rumble season, and with that a lot of speculation about surprise entrants in the match. One name who has said he would be open to appearing in the match is two-time WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT annoucner Booker T.
bodyslam.net

Vince McMahon Returns

The return of Vince McMahon to WWE was just a matter of time; once he announced his “retirement” after the allegations made against him, many realized that Vince McMahon was still the majority shareholder of WWE making it possible for him to return and as expected, that was the case. The future of WWE is now very open.
wrestletalk.com

Top AEW Star Defends ROH Presence On AEW Television

It has been almost a year since Tony Khan came out on AEW Dynamite and announced that he had purchased Ring of Honor. Since then, ROH and it’s various champions have appeared regularly on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, a point that has become a criticism by fans of the show.
wrestletalk.com

First Entrant For Women’s Royal Rumble Announced On SmackDown

After previously announcing a first time ever entrant to the men’s Royal Rumble, WWE SmackDown went on to break some more news. With the announcement that Kevin Owens’ challenge of Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship made official, it has already been a newsworthy show. Now, some...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Change To Board Of Directors List After Vince McMahon’s WWE Return

Vince McMahon made headlines last year after he was involved in a hush-money scandal, and the pro wrestling world was never the same after that. After several months, Vince McMahon finally came back to WWE because he is the majority shareholder. Now it seems WWE has officially acknowledged McMahon’s return to the company.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Legend’s Daughter Wrestles At AEW Taping

The daughter of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper made her AEW debut during the January 6 tapings at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. During a match taped for AEW Dark after Battle of the Belts, Teal Piper teamed with Kel to face Tay Melo & Anna Jay. This...
PORTLAND, OR
wrestletalk.com

WWE NXT Star Describes ‘Great’ Relationship With Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been the head of NXT creative since the changeover to NXT 2.0 back in September 2021. Michaels took over the role following Triple H’s absence due to health issues, and with Triple H now running creative on the main roster, Michaels remains in charge of the developmental brand.
wrestletalk.com

Long Awaited In-Ring Debut On WWE SmackDown

A WWE star has finally made their long awaited in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown in an intergender tag match. On tonight’s January 6 edition of SmackDown, Scarlett teamed with Karrion Kross to take on Emma and Madcap Moss. Scarlett has not been seen wrestling on WWE television despite being...

