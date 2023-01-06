Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
WWE’s Vince McMahon is back after misconduct investigation
Vince McMahon is rejoining the board of WWE several months after he retired from the sports entertainment company during an investigation into alleged misconduct. WWE said Friday that McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, would return as executive chairman. It also announced a board shakeup. Shares surged more than 22%. McMahon retired as WWE’s chairman […]
stillrealtous.com
What Stephanie McMahon Told People About Vince McMahon’s Return During WWE Meeting
It’s been a big week for WWE as Vince McMahon has returned to the WWE Board of Directors to pursue a potential sale of the company ahead of the upcoming media rights negotiations. Following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors, WWE held an all hands on deck...
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair On ‘Major Issue’ Charlotte Flair Dealt With During WWE Hiatus
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE absence, following her return and title win. Charlotte won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey on the December 30 edition of SmackDown. This was The Queen’s first match since losing the title to Rousey...
Scandal aside, Vince McMahon returns to WWE for a potential sale
(WTAJ) — Vince McMahon, CEO of WWE, decided to retire after a scandal but has since chosen to return to the board of directors to facilitate a sale of the company. While details are limited on the sale, there are various options including NBC, which their platform “Peacock” already houses the WWE Network in America. […]
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Did Not Blind Side WWE Higher Ups With His WWE Return
Vince McMahon’s return was expected and was accepted as a real possibility within WWE. Dave Meltzer reported during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince had been trying to return to the company for sometime. The veteran journalist dismissed the impression that the 77-year-old blindsided top officials with his move back to power.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Assures It's Not 'A Scary Time' For WWE Employees
WWE Chairwoman & Co-Ceo Stephanie McMahon assured WWE employees Friday that Vince McMahon returning to the organization as a Board member was not a cause for concern. As per the transcript of the employee meeting – described as a "rah-rah meeting" by PWInsider – Stephanie specifically told the employees that her father's return was intended to carry out WWE's potential sale, which could bode well for existing WWE talents.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon’s WWE Return Not Seen As A Positive Move Internally
Vince McMahon surprised us all when he pulled a ruthless power play that found himself back on WWE’s Board of Directors. A company sale was part of that reinsertion for Mr. McMahon, but Triple H will presumably carry on in control of the company’s creative direction. Through it all, there are a lot of nervous individuals within the company right now.
wrestletalk.com
Huge Development In WWE Sale Plans After Vince McMahon Return
A big update has emerged on a potential WWE sale, following Vince McMahon’s return to the company. After announcing his retirement in July 2022, Vince McMahon has now officially returned to the WWE board of directors. On January 5, an article was published by the Wall Street Journal, and...
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Apparently Still At WWE HQ Everyday
Vince McMahon is back in the wrestling news cycle, as the former-Chairman & CEO is currently working on a return to WWE after nearly six months of retirement. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff thinks that McMahon "probably will [return to the office]" but reportedly heard that, despite retiring from the company in disgrace in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, McMahon hasn't been far from the WWE office during his exile.
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler: Big Clue That Former NXT Star Is Returning To WWE
**The following article contains spoilers for an upcoming episode of MLW Fusion, do not continue on if you don’t wish to be spoiled**. Since Triple H took over as the head of creative from Vince McMahon back in July, various former WWE and NXT stars have made their return to the company.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name ‘Definitely Will’ Be In The Royal Rumble If Invited
With the turn of a new year, we are closing in on Royal Rumble season, and with that a lot of speculation about surprise entrants in the match. One name who has said he would be open to appearing in the match is two-time WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT annoucner Booker T.
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Returns
The return of Vince McMahon to WWE was just a matter of time; once he announced his “retirement” after the allegations made against him, many realized that Vince McMahon was still the majority shareholder of WWE making it possible for him to return and as expected, that was the case. The future of WWE is now very open.
wrestletalk.com
Independent Star Reacts To Appearing On WWE & AEW Television In The Same Night
Throughout the history of AEW, there have been multiple occasions where an independent star has appeared on both AEW and WWE television in the same night. The latest instance of this took place this Monday (January 2), when independent star Manny Lemons appeared on both AEW Dark: Elevation and WWE Raw.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Defends ROH Presence On AEW Television
It has been almost a year since Tony Khan came out on AEW Dynamite and announced that he had purchased Ring of Honor. Since then, ROH and it’s various champions have appeared regularly on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, a point that has become a criticism by fans of the show.
wrestletalk.com
First Entrant For Women’s Royal Rumble Announced On SmackDown
After previously announcing a first time ever entrant to the men’s Royal Rumble, WWE SmackDown went on to break some more news. With the announcement that Kevin Owens’ challenge of Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship made official, it has already been a newsworthy show. Now, some...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Change To Board Of Directors List After Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Vince McMahon made headlines last year after he was involved in a hush-money scandal, and the pro wrestling world was never the same after that. After several months, Vince McMahon finally came back to WWE because he is the majority shareholder. Now it seems WWE has officially acknowledged McMahon’s return to the company.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend’s Daughter Wrestles At AEW Taping
The daughter of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper made her AEW debut during the January 6 tapings at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. During a match taped for AEW Dark after Battle of the Belts, Teal Piper teamed with Kel to face Tay Melo & Anna Jay. This...
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Star Describes ‘Great’ Relationship With Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been the head of NXT creative since the changeover to NXT 2.0 back in September 2021. Michaels took over the role following Triple H’s absence due to health issues, and with Triple H now running creative on the main roster, Michaels remains in charge of the developmental brand.
wrestletalk.com
Long Awaited In-Ring Debut On WWE SmackDown
A WWE star has finally made their long awaited in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown in an intergender tag match. On tonight’s January 6 edition of SmackDown, Scarlett teamed with Karrion Kross to take on Emma and Madcap Moss. Scarlett has not been seen wrestling on WWE television despite being...
Comments / 0