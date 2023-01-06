WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has finally answered the question that has been on every wrestling fan’s lips… does he still drink milk?. The Olympic gold medalist became synonymous with the white stuff during his initial WWE, when his clean-cut character would often espouse the virtues drinking milk in a parody of characters like Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Acolytes, whose “cool guy” personas often went hand in hand with copious amounts of alcohol,

9 HOURS AGO