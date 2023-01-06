ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST ELKTON MAN FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS THROUGHOUT NEW CASTLE COUNTY

(Newark, DE 19702) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 42-year-old Michael Savage of Elkton, Maryland in reference to theft charges. Over the past month, officers have been dispatched to multiple locations throughout the county in reference to a suspect removing AlphaCell batteries from Comcast cable boxes. Thefts were reported in the following communities: Frenchtown Woods, Fox Run, Perch Creek, Glasgow Pines, Sparrow Run, Salem Village, Marydale, Timber Farms, Summer Hill, and Salem Woods.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

Police: Boy, 12, struck by gunfire taken to CHOP by his own mom

PHILADELPHIA - Another violent evening in Philadelphia left one mother needing emergency care for her son. Police say a 12-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head after a shooting on the 5200 block of Parkside Avenue. He was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by his mother Tuesday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

DA IDs man accused of firing shot near City Hall in a.m. rush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of climbing on top of his car and firing a shot into the air outside City Hall Monday morning.Shon Bright is in custody and facing reckless endangerment and weapons charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.Around 8 a.m., police say a man stopped and got out of a green Toyota Avalon at 15th and Market Streets on City Hall's west side. He climbed on top of the car in the middle of the intersection before firing, and the gun jammed.He was then taken into custody by Philadelphia Sheriff's officers.Deputy Marc Lee-Newton exclusively told CBS Philadelphia he and his partners drew their guns and ordered the suspect onto the ground. He was then taken into custody.No one was hurt in the incident.Bright was not eligible to legally carry a firearm due to a prior conviction, a spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an emailed statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Over 50 shots fired in shooting that killed 3, injured 1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 50 shots were fired in a shooting that killed three people and injured another on a Northeast Philadelphia street Monday night, according to police.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Guilford Street.Police arrived on the scene and found an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man in the street with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.A third victim, a 24-year-old man, ran into a home before they were taken by paramedics to Nazareth Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.A fourth victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Dover man arrested after drugs, loaded gun found during traffic stop

CHESWOLD, Del. – A Dover man was arrested Monday night after police found drugs and a loaded firearm inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Route 13 and Main Street in Cheswold observed a Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Route 13 with a headlight out. The trooper stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver and sole occupant, identified as 22-year-old Raekwon Jackson. An odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle, and Jackson was detained as a result. A probable search led to the discovery of approximately 15.19 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun.
CHESWOLD, DE
nccpdnews.com

MAILBOXES VANDALIZED IN MILLWOOD COMMUNITY – MIDDLETOWN

(Middletown, DE 19709) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a string of criminal mischiefs that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the community of Millwood – Middletown in reference to multiple vandalism reports. Upon arrival, it was discovered that 8 separate mailboxes and one vehicle were damaged. The incidents occurred at several homes on Millwood Drive and Marley Road during the overnight hours.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon just south of Harrington. On January 7, 2023, at approximately 2:44 p.m., a 2019 Ford […] The post State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
HARRINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

1-year-old killed in motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway

HARRINGTON, DE – A one-year-old boy was killed in a crash involving two vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway on Saturday. According to the Delaware State Police, the crash occurred at around 2:44 p.m.. An investigation by traffic crash investigators revealed a 2019 Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard. Also, at the same time, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard in the left lane. As the driver of the Fiesta attempted to move from the right lane to the left lane, The post 1-year-old killed in motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway appeared first on Shore News Network.
HARRINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

One-year-old child dies after crash in Delaware

HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A deadly car crash involving a one-year-old boy is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. The crash happened Sunday afternoon when a car attempted to switch lanes south of Harrington.Officials say the one-year-old boy from Maryland was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. They are withholding the child's name due to notifying family members and next of kin.Authorities say a Ford Fiesta hit the right front of a Toyota Tacoma when trying to go from the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard...
HARRINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Surveillance video captures deadly quadruple shooting in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A quadruple shooting that left three men dead Monday night in Mayfair was caught on surveillance video. The Philadelphia Police Department believes the victims were targeted, but investigators stopped short of saying why.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Guilford Street near the Roosevelt Mall.A security camera captured cars passing by as four men walked across the street when a shooter fires a blast of gunfire at them.Three victims dropped to the ground as a fourth person ran for their life."It was bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," John Sullivan, of Mayfair, said. "I heard what I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

