State lawmakers renew effort to move up Pa.’s presidential primary date
After a similar effort died in the last legislative session, state lawmakers are once again pushing a bill to move up Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election date. This time it’s state Sen. Sharif Street and state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all Philadelphia Democrats, who are proposing to have the primary held on March 19, 2024, the third Tuesday in March.
Shapiro announces picks to head PA’s top environmental, conservation and farm agencies
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro has kept it simple for two of his latest Cabinet appointments, asking current state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn to stay on for a new hitch in state government. In addition, Shapiro has turned to an attorney from the...
Pa. Capitol Complex to close on Tuesday for Shapiro inauguration
If you are planning a trip to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in downtown Harrisburg to do business at a state agency on Tuesday, you’ll have to change your plans. The Capitol Complex will be closed that day as part of efforts to reduce traffic, parking and other logistical issues due to the inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.
This Pa. county is starting a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election,...
New restaurants; free milkshakes; nursing burnout: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, we’ll satisfy some curiosity, continue celebrating the Farm Show and explore why the nursing profession is struggling. Have you seen giant pipes along Harrisburg’s riverfront? They’re temporary, part of project to restore miles of buried sewer lines along the Susquehanna. The pipes will carry sewage and stormwater runoff as the work is being done; it’s supposed to be finished by fall. Harrisburg doesn’t get most of its drinking water from the river, but it’s a backup. The pipes are saving water customers some headaches, but bicyclists and folks walking around might need to detour for a while.
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
Granddaughter of former Pennsylvania governor to lead family business
The granddaughter of the late former Pennsylvania Gov. George Leader and his wife, Mary Jane Leader, has been named president and CEO of the family business. Meredith Mills will now take over the top spot at Country Meadows Retirement Communities and Ecumenical Retirement Community. Mills takes over for her uncle,...
School choice is here to stay and more Democrats are supporting it | Opinion
It was a shocking development in Pennsylvania politics. Democratic party candidate for governor, Josh Shapiro, despite holding a comfortable lead in polling over his Republican opponent, shook up the political landscape when he publicly issued his support for school choice. If you aren’t familiar with Pennsylvania politics, Democratic governors have...
Pennsylvania sky to feature comet not seen in 50,000 years | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Bright meteor spotted in 7 states, including Pa.
Dozens of people — and possibly more — saw a brief, bright meteor in the sky on Monday evening. As of Tuesday morning, the American Meteor Society showed at least 38 sightings reported across seven states, from Boston to Washington, D.C., including several in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, from around 5:30 p.m. the previous day.
Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19
Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
Sale of champions, alpacas and more: Scenes from day 4 of the Pa. Farm Show
Pa. Farm Show 2023 Day 4 — The Pennsylvania Farm Show entered the fourth day Jan. 10. The big event today was the Sale of Champions, held in the small arena. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Angel food cake with salted caramel frosting wows judges at Pa. Farm Show
Light and lofty angel food cakes were on display over the weekend at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. This year, Shelia Suhan, of Fayette County, won first place in the Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest Jan. 8 with her Angel Food Cake with Salted Caramel Pecan Frosting. She competed against about 60 other entrants.
Air quality alert issued for Wednesday
People in several central Pa. counties should be careful on Wednesday, as the Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange air quality day, due to an influx of pollutants. DEP said Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties will all be under the alert, with the highest fine particle...
Air quality could be unhealthy Wednesday for some central Pa. residents
Central Pennsylvania is under a Code Orange air quality alert Wednesday, meaning the level of pollution could be particularly unhealthy for certain residents. These residents include children, the elderly, people with asthma, and people with heart or lung diseases, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters recommended people in these categories avoid strenuous outdoor activity Wednesday.
89-year-old, 85-year-old tie the knot in Pa. after nearly 30 years
One’s never too old for love. Take this man and woman in Pennsylvania, who just tied the knot in their eighties. SIMILAR STORIES: 102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday. The Times Leader reports how Carol Bawiec — a retiree of Geisinger’s nutrition department — and Lee...
Rape near public park nets Mount Holly Springs man a six-year state prison term
A Cumberland County man was sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison Tuesday for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Carlisle’s Goodyear Park last spring. Austin Holler, 21, of Mount Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of rape by forcible compulsion in satisfaction of all other charges, including a count of statutory rape initially filed because of the victim’s age.
