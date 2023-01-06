ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

State lawmakers renew effort to move up Pa.’s presidential primary date

After a similar effort died in the last legislative session, state lawmakers are once again pushing a bill to move up Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election date. This time it’s state Sen. Sharif Street and state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all Philadelphia Democrats, who are proposing to have the primary held on March 19, 2024, the third Tuesday in March.
Pa. Capitol Complex to close on Tuesday for Shapiro inauguration

If you are planning a trip to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in downtown Harrisburg to do business at a state agency on Tuesday, you’ll have to change your plans. The Capitol Complex will be closed that day as part of efforts to reduce traffic, parking and other logistical issues due to the inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.
New restaurants; free milkshakes; nursing burnout: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

Today, we’ll satisfy some curiosity, continue celebrating the Farm Show and explore why the nursing profession is struggling. Have you seen giant pipes along Harrisburg’s riverfront? They’re temporary, part of project to restore miles of buried sewer lines along the Susquehanna. The pipes will carry sewage and stormwater runoff as the work is being done; it’s supposed to be finished by fall. Harrisburg doesn’t get most of its drinking water from the river, but it’s a backup. The pipes are saving water customers some headaches, but bicyclists and folks walking around might need to detour for a while.
Bright meteor spotted in 7 states, including Pa.

Dozens of people — and possibly more — saw a brief, bright meteor in the sky on Monday evening. As of Tuesday morning, the American Meteor Society showed at least 38 sightings reported across seven states, from Boston to Washington, D.C., including several in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, from around 5:30 p.m. the previous day.
Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19

Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
Air quality alert issued for Wednesday

People in several central Pa. counties should be careful on Wednesday, as the Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange air quality day, due to an influx of pollutants. DEP said Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties will all be under the alert, with the highest fine particle...
Rape near public park nets Mount Holly Springs man a six-year state prison term

A Cumberland County man was sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison Tuesday for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Carlisle’s Goodyear Park last spring. Austin Holler, 21, of Mount Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of rape by forcible compulsion in satisfaction of all other charges, including a count of statutory rape initially filed because of the victim’s age.
