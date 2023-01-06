Read full article on original website
Slideshow: Expanding Montreal hair salon gets a makeover
MONTREAL – The owners of Blunt, a well-established hair salon, pounced on the opportunity to expand its footprint when a neighboring tenant moved out. Blunt contracted Issadesign, also of Montreal, to design a layout that merged the existing space with the new one. To preserve Blunt's original visual signature,...
Garage lighting trends illuminate multifunctional spaces
Developing the perfect lighting scheme is an essential part of residential interior design; from statement lighting fixtures to the integration of LED lighting in cabinetry and drawers, it allows homeowners to express their style and personality. All home areas are seeing an uptick in lighting integration and the garage is no exception, especially as more homeowners are using the garage as a multipurpose space.
