WSMV
Vanderbilt Health to drop some Medicare Advantage plans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it would no longer accept specific Medicare Advantage plans. Vanderbilt Health ended participation with Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee Medicare Advantage plans. The change goes into effect April 1, 2023. In an institutional statement, the hospital said:. “Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Cumberland University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center announce a newly established employment pathway
Cumberland University is partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to offer a new scholarship opportunity for up to 20 Cumberland students each year who are pursuing degrees in nursing. The VUMC Nursing Scholars Program will support Cumberland University students as they pursue their degrees while providing a pathway for these...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
yieldpro.com
Nashville affordable housing development secures $18.82 million loan from the Amazon Housing Equity Fund
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged the $18.82 million loan from The Amazon Housing Equity Fund for the construction of Harpeth Valley Apartments, a garden-style, 251-unit, mid-rise affordable housing development located in Nashville, Tennessee. The property will be rent- and income-restricted at 60 percent AMI through 2072. JLL...
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity accepting homeownership applications in February 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee’s (HFHMCTN) homeownership program will accept applications Feb. 1-28. Applications will be made available online starting Feb. 1. Please note that applications will not be accepted after Feb. 28. Applicants are required to be a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County...
WSMV
Fisk University makes history
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over the weekend, Fisk University made history. The university became the first historically Black college and university (HBCU) to have a gymnastics team compete at the NCAA level. The team, who was established at the university 14 months ago, made their debut on Friday, Jan. 6...
Dentists say they are slammed due to TennCare benefits expansion
Hundreds of thousands of people now have dental insurance for the first time in a long time. This means a slammed pipeline for care.
‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, frustration surround TN classroom book rules
Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the "Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022" passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March.
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in Nashville
Tennessee People's Party plans to use General Assembly Opening to launch agenda. A group referring to itself as the Tennessee People's Party is planning a demonstration at the Tennessee State Capitol on January 10th, 2023 - the same day as the opening of this year's legislative session.
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University to Announce the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center
Nashville, TENN. – On Monday, Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University will announce the launch of the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center. This Center will focus on supporting the next generation of startups and entrepreneurs and will be housed at Burrus Hall, which has stood at the corner of 16th Avenue N. and Meharry Blvd. since 1945. This innovative partnership will transform Burrus Hall into an incubation and innovation facility with more than 13,000 square feet of flexible space for programming and engagement. Once finished, The Freeman Center will provide wraparound services, resources, and programming for students, faculty, and members of the community as they strive to scale their businesses and test their ideas.
Here's the Tennessee legislation that may get a lot of attention in 2023
Before the legislative session begins, there's always a lot of talk. But what are the bills we'll all be talking about?
Initiative will connect thousands with fiber internet in Middle Tennessee
On Monday, Governor Bill Lee and leaders from several private companies will announce an initiative to connect thousands of Tennesseans will fast, fiber internet.
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
Nashville 10th most stable housing market in U.S.
According to Construction Coverage, the Nashville area is the 10th most stable housing market across the United States.
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Columbia Mayor and Vice Mayor to be Sworn In at J.E. Woodard Elementary School
Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder and Vice Mayor Randy McBroom will be sworn into office in a ceremonial event at J.E. Woodard Elementary School on Thursday, January 12, 2023. This event will be held in the school’s gymnasium with limited seating. It is free and open to the public to attend. Visitors may begin arriving at 9:00am and the program begins at 9:30am.
1029thebuzz.com
Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here
Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
WKRN
2023 Bonnaroo lineup released
The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash. Metro school board urges changes to 3rd grade reading …. The Metro Nashville School Board is taking action against a polarizing third grade reading law.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Top 'Boomtowns' In America
SmartAsset analyzed nearly 500 U.S. cities to find the top-growing cities across the country.
